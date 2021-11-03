• A report was filed for theft of property fourth that occurred on Royston Street.
Nov. 1
• Timothy Ware, 28, of Tallassee was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear.
• A report was filed for criminal mischief third that occurred on Herren Street.
• A two vehicle motor vehicle collision occurred on U.S. Highway 280 resulting in major property damage. Emergency personnel responded to the scene and transported two people.
Oct. 30
• A two vehicle motor vehicle collision occurred on College Street resulting in minor property damage and no injuries.
• A 17 year old juvenile was arrested for receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana first on Highway 49 North and released to parental custody.
• A 16 year old juvenile was arrested for receiving stolen property, pistol without a permit, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana first on Highway 49 north and release to parental custody.
• A 15 year old juvenile was arrested for receiving stolen property, pistol without a permit, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana first on Highway 49 north and release to parental custody.
• Payton Bracknell, 19, of Dadeville was arrested for receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana first on Highway 49 North.
• Jessica Bracknell, 42, of Dadeville was arrested for receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana first on Highway 49 North.
Oct. 29
• A report was filed for theft of property fourth that occurred on North Broadnax Street.
Oct. 28
• Makhia Norwood, 19, of Union City Georgia, was arrested for possession of marijuana second on North Broadnax Street.
• Horace Benson, 56, of Eclectic was arrested for public intoxication, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest on Royston Street.
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.