• Melvin Ford, 42, of Dadeville was arrested on six warrants for failure to appear.
Oct. 18
• A two vehicle motor vehicle collision occurred on U.S. Highway 280 resulting in moderate property damage and no injuries.
Oct. 17
• A three vehicle motor vehicle collision occurred on U.S. Highway 280 resulting in major property damage and no injuries.
• A report was filed for leaving the scene of an accident that occurred on Oak Street.
• A report was filed for cruelty to animals on Freeman Street.
Oct. 16
• A report was filed for domestic violence second that occurred on Freeman Drive.
Oct. 15
• A two vehicle motor vehicle collision occurred on Spring Street resulting in moderate property damage and no injuries.
• Scarlett Morgan, 32, of Dadeville was arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second, and promoting prison contraband.
• Alexis Simmons, 32, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana second on Legion Street.
• Antonyeo Alvies, 31, of Dadeville was arrested on a warrant for assault third and a warrant for menacing.
• Jacob Phillips, 26, of Camp Hill was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear.
• Archristopher Graham, 48, of Alexander City was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
Oct. 13
• A two vehicle motor vehicle collision occurred on U.S. Highway 280 resulting in major property damage. Emergency personnel responded to the scene and transported one person. One driver was cited for no driver's license.
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.