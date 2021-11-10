Police Reports

Nov. 8

• Alisa Holley, 33, of Alexander City was arrested on three warrants for failure to appear.

• Arlisha Brooks, 20, of Camp Hill was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

Nov. 7

• Hollie Hooks, 29, of Tallassee was arrested on three warrants for failure to appear.

• Michael Williams, 38, of Patchogue New York, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear.

• A two vehicle motor vehicle collision occurred on Adams Street resulting in moderate property damage and no injuries. One driver was cited for no driver's license.

• A one vehicle motor vehicle accident occurred on Madwind Road resulting in major property damage and no injuries.

Nov. 6

• Shaquon Walker, 32, of Dadeville was arrested on a warrant for assault third.

• Lakeith Pitts, 40, of Camp Hill was arrested for attempting to elude on North Spring Street.

Nov. 5

• A report was filed for theft of property second that occurred on Horseshoe Bend Road.

• A report was filed for cruelty to animals that occurred on Easterwood Street.

• A two vehicle motor vehicle collision occurred on Cusetta Street resulting in minor property damage and no injuries.

Nov. 4

• Edward Alvies, 50, of Dadeville was arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and promoting prison contraband on U.S. Highway 280.

Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.

