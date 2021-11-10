Arrest and incident reports of the Dadeville Police Department from Nov. 4 until Nov. 8 Nov 10, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nov. 8• Alisa Holley, 33, of Alexander City was arrested on three warrants for failure to appear.• Arlisha Brooks, 20, of Camp Hill was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.Nov. 7• Hollie Hooks, 29, of Tallassee was arrested on three warrants for failure to appear.• Michael Williams, 38, of Patchogue New York, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear.• A two vehicle motor vehicle collision occurred on Adams Street resulting in moderate property damage and no injuries. One driver was cited for no driver's license.• A one vehicle motor vehicle accident occurred on Madwind Road resulting in major property damage and no injuries.Nov. 6• Shaquon Walker, 32, of Dadeville was arrested on a warrant for assault third.• Lakeith Pitts, 40, of Camp Hill was arrested for attempting to elude on North Spring Street.Nov. 5• A report was filed for theft of property second that occurred on Horseshoe Bend Road.• A report was filed for cruelty to animals that occurred on Easterwood Street.• A two vehicle motor vehicle collision occurred on Cusetta Street resulting in minor property damage and no injuries.Nov. 4• Edward Alvies, 50, of Dadeville was arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and promoting prison contraband on U.S. Highway 280. Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Motor Vehicle Collision Linguistics Police Criminal Law Warrant Dadeville Police Department Vehicle Shaquon Walker Accident Recommended for you Lake Scene Directory CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE SIGN UP HERE FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS Alexander City, AL Postal code Right Now 73° Fair Humidity: 33% Feels Like: 73° Heat Index: 73° Wind: 5 mph Wind Chill: 73° UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunrise: 06:09:54 AM Sunset: 04:44:59 PM Dew Point: 43° Visibility: 10 mi Today Partly cloudy. High around 75F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. UpcomingRadar7 Day Online Poll Do you have a working weather radio in your home? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back