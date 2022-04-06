Arrest and incident reports of the Dadeville Police Department from March 31 to April 4 Apr 6, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Cops and police officer badge with macro close up on the "police" text of a cop badge Victor Moussa - stock.adobe.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save April 4• A report was filed for dissemination of obscene material that occurred in the Dadeville area.• A report was filed for harassing communications that occurred in the Dadeville area.• A report was filed for theft of property first that occurred on East Lafayette Street.• A report was filed for harassment that occurred on East South Street.• James Wellborn, 38, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence on U.S. Highway 49 North.April 3• Manko Thomas, 21, of Alexander City was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.April 2 Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Members Only Newsletters Manage your lists Sign up for our Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Weekly Top Stories Top trending stories from the past week. Latest Headlines News, Sports, and more throughout the week. Local Obituaries The week's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists • Carla Bradley, 40, of Jacksons Gap was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.April 1• Jathen Russell, 33, of Goodwater was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second and possession of drug paraphernalia on U.S. Highway 280.• A report was filed for leaving the scene of an accident.• Kaci Kemp, 27, of Jacksons Gap was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.March 31• TeNaija Williams, 18, of Jacksons Gap was arrested on a warrant for disorderly conduct.• James Payne, 47, of Dadeville was arrested on three warrants for failure to appear.• A report was filed for possession of a forged instrument that occurred on East South Street. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jacksons Gap Dadeville Police Department Possession Crime Police Criminal Law Linguistics Tenaija Williams Jathen Russell Paraphernalia Controlled Substance Recommended for you Lake Scene Directory Alexander City, AL Postal code Right Now 72° Cloudy Humidity: 92% Feels Like: 72° Heat Index: 72° Wind: 8 mph Wind Chill: 72° UV Index: 5 Moderate Sunrise: 06:25:25 AM Sunset: 07:07:33 PM Dew Point: 70° Visibility: 4 mi Today Cloudy early then strong thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High around 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tonight Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 49F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tomorrow A mainly sunny sky. High 67F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Upcoming Radar 7 Day Loading Online Poll Has your sewer bill increased at your Alexander City residence? You voted: YES NO Vote View Results Back Stay informed with our Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Weekly Top Stories Top trending stories from the past week. Latest Headlines News, Sports, and more throughout the week. Local Obituaries The week's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up