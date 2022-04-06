STOCK - cop badge

April 4

• A report was filed for dissemination of obscene material that occurred in the Dadeville area.

• A report was filed for harassing communications that occurred in the Dadeville area.

• A report was filed for theft of property first that occurred on East Lafayette Street.

• A report was filed for harassment that occurred on East South Street.

• James Wellborn, 38, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence on U.S. Highway 49 North.

April 3

• Manko Thomas, 21, of Alexander City was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

April 2

• Carla Bradley, 40, of Jacksons Gap was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

April 1

• Jathen Russell, 33, of Goodwater was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second and possession of drug paraphernalia on U.S. Highway 280.

• A report was filed for leaving the scene of an accident.

• Kaci Kemp, 27, of Jacksons Gap was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

March 31

• TeNaija Williams, 18, of Jacksons Gap was arrested on a warrant for disorderly conduct.

• James Payne, 47, of Dadeville was arrested on three warrants for failure to appear.

• A report was filed for possession of a forged instrument that occurred on East South Street.

