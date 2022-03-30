STOCK - cuffs and warrant
Mike Ireland

March 28

• Jennifer Stinson, 41, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance on U.S. Highway 280.

• A report was filed for aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless endangerment, and attempting to elude law enforcement that occurred in the Dadeville area.

• A report was filed for domestic violence third that occurred on Christian Street.

March 27

• A report was filed for theft of property third that occurred on U.S. Highway 280.

• Erick Maloy, 48, of Childersburg was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana first and possession of drug paraphernalia on U.S. Highway 280.

March 26

• Joseph Simmons, 38, of Alexander City was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

March 25

• Lucas Clanton, 27, of Talladega was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

• A report was filed for possession of a forged instrument that occurred on East South Street.

March 24

• Two reports were filed for negotiating a worthless or non-negotiable instrument on East South Street.

• Eddie Harris, 38, of Tallassee was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

March 23

• Margo Yother, 37, of Dadeville was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana first, and possession of drug paraphernalia on North Oak Street.

• Randy Chaffin, 35, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana first, and possession of drug paraphernalia on North Oak Street.

• Jamie Hand, 38, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance on U.S. Highway 49 North.

 

Tags

Recommended for you