Tonight
Thunderstorms...some strong, especially early. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
• Jennifer Stinson, 41, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance on U.S. Highway 280.
• A report was filed for aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless endangerment, and attempting to elude law enforcement that occurred in the Dadeville area.
• A report was filed for domestic violence third that occurred on Christian Street.
March 27
• A report was filed for theft of property third that occurred on U.S. Highway 280.
• Erick Maloy, 48, of Childersburg was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana first and possession of drug paraphernalia on U.S. Highway 280.
March 26
• Joseph Simmons, 38, of Alexander City was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
March 25
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Sustained winds 20 to 25 mph, and gusts 50 mph with
locally higher expected.
* WHERE...All of Central Alabama.
* WHEN...Through 4 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Trees and tree limbs could be blown down which may result in
property damage and power outages.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
