Mike Ireland

March 22

• Andrew Kayworth, 60, of St. Augustine Florida was arrested for driving under the influence on South Tallassee Street.

March 21

• Jason Leonard, 35, of Dadeville was arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence, and possession of drug paraphernalia on U.S. Highway 280.

• Tammy Benson, 52, of Sylacauga was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on U.S. Highway 280.

• Jason Armstrong, 18, of Auburn was arrested for possession of marijuana second and possession of drug paraphernalia on U.S. Highway 280.

• Bennie Brooks, 34, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana first and possession of drug paraphernalia on U.S. Highway 280.

March 20

• Kendarius Trimble, 29, of Shorter was arrested on four warrants for failure to appear.

March 19

• Chrystal Fuller, 46, of Notasulga was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

• Andrew Benton, 53, of Sylacauga was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on U.S. Highway 280.

 

