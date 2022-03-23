Arrest and incident reports of the Dadeville Police Department from March 19 to March 22 Mar 23, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mike Ireland Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save March 22• Andrew Kayworth, 60, of St. Augustine Florida was arrested for driving under the influence on South Tallassee Street.March 21• Jason Leonard, 35, of Dadeville was arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence, and possession of drug paraphernalia on U.S. Highway 280.• Tammy Benson, 52, of Sylacauga was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on U.S. Highway 280.• Jason Armstrong, 18, of Auburn was arrested for possession of marijuana second and possession of drug paraphernalia on U.S. Highway 280.• Bennie Brooks, 34, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana first and possession of drug paraphernalia on U.S. Highway 280. Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Members Only Newsletters Manage your lists Sign up for our Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Weekly Top Stories Top trending stories from the past week. Latest Headlines News, Sports, and more throughout the week. Local Obituaries The week's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists March 20• Kendarius Trimble, 29, of Shorter was arrested on four warrants for failure to appear.March 19• Chrystal Fuller, 46, of Notasulga was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.• Andrew Benton, 53, of Sylacauga was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on U.S. Highway 280. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Possession Paraphernalia Drug Controlled Substance Crime Criminal Law Police Marijuana Driving Under The Influence Failure Recommended for you Lake Scene Directory Alexander City, AL Postal code Right Now 74° Partly Cloudy Humidity: 46% Feels Like: 74° Heat Index: 74° Wind: 10 mph Wind Chill: 74° UV Index: 7 High Sunrise: 06:43:41 AM Sunset: 06:57:41 PM Dew Point: 52° Visibility: 10 mi Today Sun and clouds mixed. High around 75F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow A mainly sunny sky. High 67F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Upcoming Radar 7 Day Loading Online Poll Should parents be allowed opportunity to vote in new Alex City Schools superintendent? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back