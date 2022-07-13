Arrest and incident reports of the Dadeville Police Department from June 30 to July 12 Jul 13, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mike Ireland Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save July 12• A report was filed for possession of a forged instrument that occurred in the Dadeville area.July 11• Kendrick Sands, 19, of Dadeville was arrested for criminal trespass third on East Lafayette Street.• Jonathon Allen, 39, of Dadeville was arrested on two counts of possession of a controlled substance on U.S. Highway 280.July 8• Tony Grigsby, 34, of Jacksons Gap was arrested on three warrants for failure to appear.July 6• Israel Tolbert, 33, of Jacksons Gap was arrested for disorderly conduct on U.S. Highway 280.• Jarvis Black, 28, of Dadeville was arrested for pistol without a permit on North Broadnax Street.• Fredrick Moss, 26, of Dadeville was arrested on a warrant for domestic violence first.• Kulinda Crayton, 40, of Dadeville was arrested for possession of a forged instrument on North Broadnax Street.July 3• Shawn Galloway, 30, of Opelika was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear.July 2 Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Members Only Newsletters Manage your lists Sign up for our Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Weekly Top Stories Top trending stories from the past week. Latest Headlines News, Sports, and more throughout the week. Local Obituaries The week's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists • Casie Barbour, 27, of Daviston was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.July 1• Savannah McCormick, 20, of Camp Hill was arrested for possession of marijuana second and minor in possession by consumption of alcohol on U.S. Highway 49 North.• Miquail Johnson, 22, of Camp Hill was arrested for possession of marijuana first and possession of drug paraphernalia on U.S. Highway 49 North.• Shikelia Hutcherson, 30, of Dadeville was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear.June 30• Crystal Lackey, 36, of Dadeville was arrested on two counts of possession of a controlled substance on U. S. Highway 280.• Christopher Sward, 38, of Dadeville was arrested on two counts of possession of a controlled substance on U. S. Highway 280.• A two vehicle motor vehicle collision occurred on U.S. Highway 280 resulting in major property damage and no injuries.• Kimberly Downs, 26, of Jacksons Gap was arrested for driving under the influence on U.S. Highway 280.• A report was filed for domestic violence first that occurred in the Dadeville area.• A report was filed for possession of a forged instrument and theft of property first that occurred in the Dadeville area.• A report was filed for harassing communication that occurred in the Dadeville area.• Josiah Vanwagner, 43, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana second and possession of drug paraphernalia on North Tallassee Street. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dadeville Police Department Possession Crime Linguistics Criminal Law Law Controlled Substance Marijuana Paraphernalia Collision Motor Vehicle Recommended for you Lake Scene Directory Alexander City, AL Postal code Right Now 85° Mostly Cloudy Humidity: 69% Feels Like: 93° Heat Index: 93° Wind: 6 mph Wind Chill: 85° UV Index: 8 Very High Sunrise: 05:44:57 AM Sunset: 07:53:49 PM Dew Point: 74° Visibility: 10 mi Today Mostly cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 87F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Tonight Scattered thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 83F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Upcoming Radar 7 Day Loading Online Poll Do you support the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Stay informed with our Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Weekly Top Stories Top trending stories from the past week. Latest Headlines News, Sports, and more throughout the week. Local Obituaries The week's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up