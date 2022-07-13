STOCK - cuffs and warrant
Mike Ireland

July 12

• A report was filed for possession of a forged instrument that occurred in the Dadeville area.

July 11

• Kendrick Sands, 19, of Dadeville was arrested for criminal trespass third on East Lafayette Street.

• Jonathon Allen, 39, of Dadeville was arrested on two counts of possession of a controlled substance on U.S. Highway 280.

July 8

• Tony Grigsby, 34, of Jacksons Gap was arrested on three warrants for failure to appear.

July 6

• Israel Tolbert, 33, of Jacksons Gap was arrested for disorderly conduct on U.S. Highway 280.

• Jarvis Black, 28, of Dadeville was arrested for pistol without a permit on North Broadnax Street.

• Fredrick Moss, 26, of Dadeville was arrested on a warrant for domestic violence first.

• Kulinda Crayton, 40, of Dadeville was arrested for possession of a forged instrument on North Broadnax Street.

July 3

• Shawn Galloway, 30, of Opelika was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear.

July 2

• Casie Barbour, 27, of Daviston was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

July 1

• Savannah McCormick, 20, of Camp Hill was arrested for possession of marijuana second and minor in possession by consumption of alcohol on U.S. Highway 49 North.

• Miquail Johnson, 22, of Camp Hill was arrested for possession of marijuana first and possession of drug paraphernalia on U.S. Highway 49 North.

• Shikelia Hutcherson, 30, of Dadeville was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear.

June 30

• Crystal Lackey, 36, of Dadeville was arrested on two counts of possession of a controlled substance on U. S. Highway 280.

• Christopher Sward, 38, of Dadeville was arrested on two counts of possession of a controlled substance on U. S. Highway 280.

• A two vehicle motor vehicle collision occurred on U.S. Highway 280 resulting in major property damage and no injuries.

• Kimberly Downs, 26, of Jacksons Gap was arrested for driving under the influence on U.S. Highway 280.

• A report was filed for domestic violence first that occurred in the Dadeville area.

• A report was filed for possession of a forged instrument and theft of property first that occurred in the Dadeville area.

• A report was filed for harassing communication that occurred in the Dadeville area.

• Josiah Vanwagner, 43, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana second and possession of drug paraphernalia on North Tallassee Street.

 

Tags

Recommended for you