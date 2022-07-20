STOCK - cuffs and warrant
Mike Ireland

July 18

• Anthony Kim, 26, of Columbus was arrested for possession of marijuana second, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude law enforcement, tampering with physical evidence, and certain persons forbidden firearms on U. S. Highway 280.

• Georgia Wade, 33, of Columbus was arrested for possession of marijuana second and possession of drug paraphernalia on U. S. Highway 280.

• Demario Dixon, 39, of Columbus was arrested for possession of marijuana second and possession of drug paraphernalia on U. S. Highway 280.

• Chelse Grant, 28, of Columbus was arrested for possession of marijuana second and possession of drug paraphernalia on U. S. Highway 280.

July 17

• Jessie Cosby, 38, of Phenix City was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear.

• A report was filed for domestic violence third that occurred on Gibson Road.

July 16

• A two vehicle motor vehicle collision occurred on Oliver Grove Road resulting in minor property damage and no injuries.

July 15

• Sarah Baker, 21, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana first and possession of drug paraphernalia on East Lafayette Street.

July 13

• A report was filed for criminal trespass third and criminal mischief first that occurred on Herren Street.

• James Morgan, 36, of Titus was arrested for possession of marijuana first on North Broadnax Street.

 

