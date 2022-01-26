• A two vehicle motor vehicle accident occurred on East Columbus Street resulting in moderate property damage and no injuries.
• Christopher Yates, 36, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia on U.S. Highway 280.
Jan. 24
• Bertha Lambert, 45, of Eclectic was arrested for possession of a controlled substance on U.S. Highway 280.
• A report was filed for theft of property fourth that occurred on Lafayette Street.
Jan. 22
• Gwendolyn McKinney, 27 of Dadeville was arrested on four warrants for failure to appear.
• Damaiyha Oliver, 21, of Columbus was arrested for possession of marijuana second on U.S. Highway 280.
• Kenneth Hall, 21, of Columbus was arrested for possession of marijuana second and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit on U.S. Highway 280.
Jan. 21
• Steve Newton, 38, of Camp Hill was arrested on five warrants for failure to appear.
Jan. 20
• Jeffery Jones, 31, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlledsubstance, possession of marijuana second, possession of drug paraphernalia, and seven warrants for failure to appear on McKelvey Street.
• Emily Crouch, 28, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlledsubstance, possession of marijuana second and possession of drug paraphernalia on McKelvey Street.
• Nicholas Humphries, 31, of Dadeville was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second and possession of drug paraphernalia on McKelvey Street.
Jan. 9
• Jeffery Smith, 41, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance on U.S. Highway 280.
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.