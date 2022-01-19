Arrest and incident reports of the Dadeville Police Department from Jan. 12 through Jan. 18 Jan 19, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jan. 18• Jessie Yarborough, 39, of Dadeville was arrested for domestic violence third that occurred on North Hewsten Street.• A report was filed for domestic violence third that occurred on Freeman Drive.Jan. 17• Sabrina Clark, 20, of Dadeville was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.Jan. 14• Heidi Jacques, 19, of Alexander City was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.Jan. 13• Deidre Ware, 34, of Ashland was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana second on U.S. Highway 280.• A two vehicle motor vehicle collision occurred on North Broadnax Street resulting in major property damage and no injuries.Jan. 12• Williams Burns Jr., 62, of Dadeville was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, and promoting prison contraband.• Kayla Tucker, 25, of Dadeville was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.• Heather Chisum, 39, of Columbus, Georgia was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear. Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Possession Paraphernalia Crime Criminal Law Police Controlled Substance Dadeville Police Department Warrant Collision Drug Recommended for you Lake Scene Directory CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE SIGN UP HERE FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS Alexander City, AL Postal code Right Now 63° Partly Cloudy Humidity: 52% Feels Like: 63° Heat Index: 63° Wind: 7 mph Wind Chill: 63° UV Index: 2 Low Sunrise: 06:45:25 AM Sunset: 05:03:58 PM Dew Point: 45° Visibility: 10 mi Today Mainly cloudy. A few peeks of sunshine possible. High 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Tomorrow Cloudy. Periods of rain early. High near 50F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Upcoming Radar 7 Day Loading Online Poll Are you in favor of Tallapoosa County Schools going virtual temporarily? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back