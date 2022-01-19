Police Reports

Jan. 18

• Jessie Yarborough, 39, of Dadeville was arrested for domestic violence third that occurred on North Hewsten Street.

• A report was filed for domestic violence third that occurred on Freeman Drive.

Jan. 17

• Sabrina Clark, 20, of Dadeville was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

Jan. 14

• Heidi Jacques, 19, of Alexander City was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

Jan. 13

• Deidre Ware, 34, of Ashland was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana second on U.S. Highway 280.

• A two vehicle motor vehicle collision occurred on North Broadnax Street resulting in major property damage and no injuries.

Jan. 12

• Williams Burns Jr., 62, of Dadeville was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, and promoting prison contraband.

• Kayla Tucker, 25, of Dadeville was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

• Heather Chisum, 39, of Columbus, Georgia was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear.

Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.

