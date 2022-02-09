Police Reports

Feb. 8

• A report was filed for theft of property fourth that occurred on Dr. Martin Luther King Street.

Feb. 6

• Jessica Wheatstone, 35, of Dadeville was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on U.S. Highway 49 North.

• Christopher Lightsey, 63, of Dadeville was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on U.S. Highway 49 North.

Feb. 5

• Darrin Langley, 29, of Dadeville was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear.

• A report was filed for criminal tampering and harassment that occurred on South Tallassee Street.

Feb. 4

• Elizabeth Singleton, 24, of Jacksons Gap was arrested for possession of a controlled substance on U. S. Highway 280.

• Caleb Strickland, 25, of New Site was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on U.S. Highway 280.

• Keanna Ballard, 22, of Dadeville was arrested for public intoxication and criminal mischief third on East South Street.

Feb. 3

• A report was filed for domestic violence third that occurred on Freeman Drive.

• A report was filed for domestic violence third that occurred on Adair Drive.

• A one vehicle motor vehicle accident occurred on Mullican Loop. Emergency personnel responded and transported one person.

Feb. 2

• A report was filed for domestic violence third that occurred on Herren Street.

 

