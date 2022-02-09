Arrest and incident reports of the Dadeville Police Department from Feb. 2 to Feb. 8 Feb 9, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Feb. 8• A report was filed for theft of property fourth that occurred on Dr. Martin Luther King Street.Feb. 6• Jessica Wheatstone, 35, of Dadeville was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on U.S. Highway 49 North.• Christopher Lightsey, 63, of Dadeville was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on U.S. Highway 49 North.Feb. 5• Darrin Langley, 29, of Dadeville was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear.• A report was filed for criminal tampering and harassment that occurred on South Tallassee Street.Feb. 4• Elizabeth Singleton, 24, of Jacksons Gap was arrested for possession of a controlled substance on U. S. Highway 280. • Caleb Strickland, 25, of New Site was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on U.S. Highway 280.• Keanna Ballard, 22, of Dadeville was arrested for public intoxication and criminal mischief third on East South Street.Feb. 3• A report was filed for domestic violence third that occurred on Freeman Drive.• A report was filed for domestic violence third that occurred on Adair Drive.• A one vehicle motor vehicle accident occurred on Mullican Loop. Emergency personnel responded and transported one person.Feb. 2• A report was filed for domestic violence third that occurred on Herren Street. Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Controlled Substance Possession Crime Criminal Law Police Motor Vehicle Personnel Dadeville Police Department Paraphernalia Emergency Recommended for you Lake Scene Directory Alexander City, AL Postal code Right Now 62° Humidity: 25% Feels Like: 60° Heat Index: 62° Wind: 10 mph Wind Chill: 60° UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunrise: 06:32:25 AM Sunset: 05:23:55 PM Dew Point: 25° Visibility: 10 mi Today Abundant sunshine. High 64F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Mostly sunny skies. High 66F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Upcoming Radar 7 Day Loading Online Poll What sort of businesses would you most like to see come to Alexander City? You voted: Retail Recreation Food Vote View Results Back