Jan. 4
• Kayla Pearson, 26, of Dadeville was arrested for domestic violence third on Pear Street.
Jan. 3
• Kowon Little, 19, of Birmingham was arrested for possession of marijuana first and possession of drug paraphernalia on U.S. Highway 280.
• A report was filed for harassing communications that occurred in the Dadeville area.
Jan. 1
• A one vehicle motor vehicle accident occurred on U.S. Highway 280 resulting in major property damage. Emergency personnel responded to the scene and transported one person.
• Roderick Daniel, 35, of Dadeville was arrested for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, public intoxication, promoting prison contraband, and a warrant for failure to appear on College Street.
• David Mosley, 27, of Dadeville was arrested for resisting arrest and an outstanding warrant for another agency on College Street.
• Curtis Brown Jr., 58, of Dadeville was arrested on four warrants for failure to appear and public intoxication on College Street.
• A report was filed for assault third that occurred on College Street.
Dec. 30
• Naszier Napolean, 24, of Alexander City was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
• A report was filed for theft of property first that occurred on U.S. Highway 280.
Dec. 29
• A two vehicle motor vehicle collision occurred on U.S. Highway 280 resulting in major property damage and no injuries.
• Justin Woody, 32, of Dadeville was arrested on four warrants for failure to appear.
Dec. 28
• A report was filed for domestic violence third that occurred on U.S. Highway 280.
Dec. 27
• A report was filed for theft of lost property that occurred on U.S. Highway 280.
Dec. 26
• Ashley Schuffert, 31, of Greenville was arrested for possession of a controlled substance on U.S. Highway 280.
Dec. 25
• Terrill Coleman, 29, of Gadsden was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear.
Dec. 24
• Orlando Robinson, 22, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence in U.S. Highway 280.
• A report was filed for discharge of a weapon within city limits that occurred on East Hewsten Street.
• A report was filed for criminal mischief third that occurred on East South Street.
Dec. 23
• A two vehicle motor vehicle collision occurred on U.S. Highway 280 resulting in major property damage and no injuries.
• Sylvia Gossett, 28, of Jacksons Gap was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
Dec. 22
• A report was filed for found property that occurred on South Tallassee Street.