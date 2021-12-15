Dec. 14

• A 17-year old juvenile was arrested for reckless endangerment and attempting to elude law enforcement on Old U.S. Highway 280. The juvenile was released to parental custody.

Dec. 13

• A report was filed for theft of lost property that occurred on Columbus Street.

• A report was filed for attempted identity theft that occurred on Lakeshore Drive.

• Kendrick Sands, 19, of Dadeville was arrested for domestic violence third on West Lafayette Street.

• Crystal Greer, 28, of Dadeville was arrested for driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance on West Lafayette Street.

Dec. 12

• A report was filed for theft of property third that occurred on U.S. Highway 280.

Dec. 10

• Reports were filed for nine counts of forging an instrument, seven counts of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, eight counts of theft of property third, and two counts of theft of property fourth that occurred in the Dadeville area.

Dec. 9

• Jeffery Williams, 41, of Auburn was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

• A report was filed for harassment and violation of a protection order that occurred on Royston Street.

• Elizabeth Green, 37, of Dadeville was arrested for obstruction of justice by using a false identity on U.S. Highway 280.

• Danny Floyd, 36, of Camp Hill was arrested on six warrants for failure to appear.

Dec. 7

• Ryan McLaughlin, 39, of Auburn was arrested for driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second and possession of drug paraphernalia on U.S. Highway 280.

• A report was filed for possession of a forged instrument that occurred in the Dadeville area.

• Michael Hernandez, 18, of Dadeville was arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second, and possession of drug paraphernalia on Young Street.

• Brianna Guerra, 18, of Dadeville was arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second, and possession of drug paraphernalia on Young Street.

Dec. 6

• William Clark, 46, of Dadeville was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit on U.S. Highway 280.

Dec. 4

• A two vehicle motor vehicle collision occurred on Sprint Street resulting in major property damage. Emergency personnel responded to the scene and transported one person.

• A four vehicle motor vehicle collision occurred on U.S. Highway 280 resulting in major property damage. Emergency personnel responded to the scene and transported multiple people.

Dec. 3

• A report was filed for domestic violence third that occurred in the Dadeville area.

• Jacob Greer, 32, of Dadeville was arrested for domestic violence second on Adair Drive.

Dec. 1

• Timmy Jackson, 56, of Opelika was arrested for possession of marijuana second on U.S. Highway 280.

Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.

Tags

Recommended for you