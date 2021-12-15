Dec. 14
• A 17-year old juvenile was arrested for reckless endangerment and attempting to elude law enforcement on Old U.S. Highway 280. The juvenile was released to parental custody.
Dec. 13
• A report was filed for theft of lost property that occurred on Columbus Street.
• A report was filed for attempted identity theft that occurred on Lakeshore Drive.
• Kendrick Sands, 19, of Dadeville was arrested for domestic violence third on West Lafayette Street.
• Crystal Greer, 28, of Dadeville was arrested for driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance on West Lafayette Street.
Dec. 12
• A report was filed for theft of property third that occurred on U.S. Highway 280.
Dec. 10
• Reports were filed for nine counts of forging an instrument, seven counts of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, eight counts of theft of property third, and two counts of theft of property fourth that occurred in the Dadeville area.
Dec. 9
• Jeffery Williams, 41, of Auburn was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
• A report was filed for harassment and violation of a protection order that occurred on Royston Street.
• Elizabeth Green, 37, of Dadeville was arrested for obstruction of justice by using a false identity on U.S. Highway 280.
• Danny Floyd, 36, of Camp Hill was arrested on six warrants for failure to appear.
Dec. 7
• Ryan McLaughlin, 39, of Auburn was arrested for driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second and possession of drug paraphernalia on U.S. Highway 280.
• A report was filed for possession of a forged instrument that occurred in the Dadeville area.
• Michael Hernandez, 18, of Dadeville was arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second, and possession of drug paraphernalia on Young Street.
• Brianna Guerra, 18, of Dadeville was arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second, and possession of drug paraphernalia on Young Street.
Dec. 6
• William Clark, 46, of Dadeville was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit on U.S. Highway 280.
Dec. 4
• A two vehicle motor vehicle collision occurred on Sprint Street resulting in major property damage. Emergency personnel responded to the scene and transported one person.
• A four vehicle motor vehicle collision occurred on U.S. Highway 280 resulting in major property damage. Emergency personnel responded to the scene and transported multiple people.
Dec. 3
• A report was filed for domestic violence third that occurred in the Dadeville area.
• Jacob Greer, 32, of Dadeville was arrested for domestic violence second on Adair Drive.
Dec. 1
• Timmy Jackson, 56, of Opelika was arrested for possession of marijuana second on U.S. Highway 280.