Mike Ireland

April 12

• Keith Black, 44, of Dadeville was arrested for possession of marijuana second and public intoxication on U.S. Highway 280.

• A report was filed for theft of property first that occurred in the Dadeville area.

April 11

• Autumn Stroud, 24, of Jacksons Gap was arrested for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on West Lafayette Street.

April 10

• Austin Glen, 38, of Alexander City was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

April 9

• A two vehicle motor vehicle collision occurred on U.S. Highway 280 resulting in moderate property damage and no injuries. One drive was cited for leaving the scene of an accident.

• Donnie Buckner, 46, of Sylacauga was arrested for possession of marijuana first and felons forbidden firearms on U.S. Highway 280.

• Jamorris Crayton, 35, of Alexander City was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

April 8

• A report was filed for interference with child custody that occurred in the Dadeville area.

• Shirmiah Poole, 23, of Alexander City was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear.

• Quamaine Ballard, 21, of Camp Hill was arrested for possession of marijuana first and endangering the welfare of a child on U.S. Highway 280.

• Landarrius Moore, 21, of Camp Hill was arrested for possession of marijuana first and endangering the welfare of a child on U. S. Highway 280.

• Mercedes Tuck, 20, of Alexander City was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

• Danielle Smith, 39, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana second on U.S. Highway 280.

April 7

• A report was filed for theft of property fourth that occurred on East South Street.

April 6

• Kendrick Sands, 19, of Dadeville was arrested on two warrants for domestic violence third.

 

