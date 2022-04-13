Arrest and incident reports of the Dadeville Police Department from April 6 to Apr 13, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mike Ireland Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save April 12• Keith Black, 44, of Dadeville was arrested for possession of marijuana second and public intoxication on U.S. Highway 280.• A report was filed for theft of property first that occurred in the Dadeville area.April 11• Autumn Stroud, 24, of Jacksons Gap was arrested for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on West Lafayette Street.April 10• Austin Glen, 38, of Alexander City was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.April 9• A two vehicle motor vehicle collision occurred on U.S. Highway 280 resulting in moderate property damage and no injuries. One drive was cited for leaving the scene of an accident.• Donnie Buckner, 46, of Sylacauga was arrested for possession of marijuana first and felons forbidden firearms on U.S. Highway 280.• Jamorris Crayton, 35, of Alexander City was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.April 8 Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Members Only Newsletters Manage your lists Sign up for our Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Weekly Top Stories Top trending stories from the past week. Latest Headlines News, Sports, and more throughout the week. Local Obituaries The week's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists • A report was filed for interference with child custody that occurred in the Dadeville area.• Shirmiah Poole, 23, of Alexander City was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear.• Quamaine Ballard, 21, of Camp Hill was arrested for possession of marijuana first and endangering the welfare of a child on U.S. Highway 280.• Landarrius Moore, 21, of Camp Hill was arrested for possession of marijuana first and endangering the welfare of a child on U. S. Highway 280.• Mercedes Tuck, 20, of Alexander City was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.• Danielle Smith, 39, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana second on U.S. Highway 280.April 7• A report was filed for theft of property fourth that occurred on East South Street.April 6• Kendrick Sands, 19, of Dadeville was arrested on two warrants for domestic violence third. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Marijuana Possession Linguistics Crime Criminal Law Police Dadeville Police Department Warrant Quamaine Ballard Shirmiah Poole Theft Recommended for you Lake Scene Directory Alexander City, AL Postal code Right Now 77° Partly Cloudy Humidity: 56% Feels Like: 77° Heat Index: 77° Wind: 13 mph Wind Chill: 77° UV Index: 0 Low Sunrise: 06:16:30 AM Sunset: 07:12:27 PM Dew Point: 60° Visibility: 10 mi Today Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tonight Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tomorrow Thunderstorms in the morning, then skies turning partly cloudy late. High 73F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Upcoming Radar 7 Day Loading Online Poll Do you support Dadeville sixth graders moving to high school? The Tallapoosa County Board of Education recently voted to approve moving the Dadeville sixth graders out of Dadeville Elementary to their own wing of Dadeville High. You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Stay informed with our Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Weekly Top Stories Top trending stories from the past week. Latest Headlines News, Sports, and more throughout the week. Local Obituaries The week's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up