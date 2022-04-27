STOCK - cuffs and warrant
Mike Ireland

April 26

• A report was filed for assault third that occurred on U.S. Highway 280.

• Travious Norris, 28, of Dadeville was arrested for domestic violence second on Fulton Street.

April 23

• Steven Matthews, 24, of Smiths Station was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

• Nicholas Johnson, 29, of Dadeville was arrested for attempting to elude law enforcement on Royston Street.

• A report was filed for assault third that occurred in the Dadeville area.

April 21

• A report was filed for possession of marijuana first, reckless endangerment, attempting to elude law enforcement, and possession of drug paraphernalia that occurred in the Dadeville area.

• Mark Lee, 34, of Dadeville was arrested on three warrants for failure to appear.

 

Tags

Recommended for you