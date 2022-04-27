Arrest and incident reports of the Dadeville Police Department from April 21 to April 26 Apr 27, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mike Ireland Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save April 26• A report was filed for assault third that occurred on U.S. Highway 280.• Travious Norris, 28, of Dadeville was arrested for domestic violence second on Fulton Street.April 23• Steven Matthews, 24, of Smiths Station was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.• Nicholas Johnson, 29, of Dadeville was arrested for attempting to elude law enforcement on Royston Street. Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Members Only Newsletters Manage your lists Sign up for our Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Weekly Top Stories Top trending stories from the past week. Latest Headlines News, Sports, and more throughout the week. Local Obituaries The week's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists • A report was filed for assault third that occurred in the Dadeville area.April 21• A report was filed for possession of marijuana first, reckless endangerment, attempting to elude law enforcement, and possession of drug paraphernalia that occurred in the Dadeville area.• Mark Lee, 34, of Dadeville was arrested on three warrants for failure to appear. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dadeville Police Department Law Enforcement Crime Police Criminal Law Paraphernalia Report Possession Endangerment Assault Recommended for you Lake Scene Directory Alexander City, AL Postal code Right Now 75° Humidity: 23% Feels Like: 75° Heat Index: 75° Wind: 7 mph Wind Chill: 75° UV Index: 0 Low Sunrise: 06:00:28 AM Sunset: 07:22:48 PM Dew Point: 35° Visibility: 10 mi Today Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow A mainly sunny sky. High near 80F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Upcoming Radar 7 Day Loading Online Poll Do you support Alex City BOE's naming Beverly Price interim superintendent? You voted: yes no Vote View Results Back Stay informed with our Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Weekly Top Stories Top trending stories from the past week. Latest Headlines News, Sports, and more throughout the week. Local Obituaries The week's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up