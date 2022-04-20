STOCK - police lights
April 18

• A report was filed for theft of property third that occurred on Taylor Street.

• A report was filed for theft of property second that occurred on Brookwood Circle.

April 17

• A report was filed for domestic violence third that occurred on Royston Street.

• Travon Alexander, 20, of Phenix City was arrested for possession of marijuana         second and possession of drug paraphernalia on U.S. Highway 280.

• Trezure Davis, 19, of Phenix City  was arrested for possession of marijuana second and possession of drug paraphernalia on U.S. Highway 280.

• Tymia Barrett, 19, of Smiths Station was arrested for possession of marijuana second and possession of drug paraphernalia on U.S. Highway 280.

• A report was filed for assault third that occurred on East Lafayette Street.

• A two vehicle motor vehicle collision occurred on U.S. Highway 280 resulting in major property damage.  Emergency personnel responded to the scene and transported one person.

April 16

• Christopher Patterson, 27, of Dadeville was arrested for possession of marijuana first and possession of drug paraphernalia on U.S. Highway 49 South.

• A report was filed for unauthorized use of a vehicle that occurred on Herren Street.

• A report was filed for theft of property first that occurred on Gibson Road.

• Marcus Sims, 38, of Brierfield, AL was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on East Lafayette Street.

• Carrie Carpenter, 37, of Clanton was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and promoting prison contraband in the Dadeville area.

April 15

• A two vehicle motor vehicle collision occurred on North Tallassee Street resulting in major property damage and no injuries.

April 13

• Jamie Davis, 53, of Dadeville was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest on West Lafayette Street.

 

