• Quindarius Boone, 28, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and on a warrant for failure to appear on U.S. Highway 280.
• A report was filed for domestic violence third that occurred on Wink Drive.
Jan. 10
• Willie Mabson, 32, of Pell City was arrested for three counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, driving under the influence, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, and attempting to elude law enforcement on U.S. Highway 280.
• Radashia Riley, 20, of Tallassee was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
• A report was filed for theft of property first that occurred on Jah Street.
Jan. 9
• A report was filed for reckless endangerment that occurred on Old Millers Ferry Road.
• Anthony Cox, 25, of Dadeville was arrested for two counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana second, possession of drug paraphernalia, and attempting to elude law enforcement on South Tallassee Street.
Jan. 8
• Hunter Collum, 22, of Dadeville was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Kesha Burnett, 46, of Dadeville was arrested for violation of a protection order on Old Scout Road.
• A report was filed for domestic violence third that occurred on Herren Street.
• William Mosley, 40, of Dadeville was arrested for possession of marijuana second, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with physical evidence on U.S. Highway 280.
Jan. 6
• Aljerious Thompson, 21, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana second, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with physical evidence on U. S. Highway 280.
• A two vehicle motor vehicle collision occurred on U.S. Highway 280 resulting in moderate property damage and no injuries.
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.