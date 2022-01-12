Police Reports

Jan. 11

• Quindarius Boone, 28, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and on a warrant for failure to appear on U.S. Highway 280.

• A report was filed for domestic violence third that occurred on Wink Drive.

Jan. 10

• Willie Mabson, 32, of Pell City was arrested for three counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, driving under the influence, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, and attempting to elude law enforcement on U.S. Highway 280.

• Radashia Riley, 20, of Tallassee was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

• A report was filed for theft of property first that occurred on Jah Street.

Jan. 9

• A report was filed for reckless endangerment that occurred on Old Millers Ferry Road.

• Anthony Cox, 25, of Dadeville was arrested for two counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana second, possession of drug paraphernalia, and attempting to elude law enforcement on South Tallassee Street.

Jan. 8

• Hunter Collum, 22, of Dadeville was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

• Kesha Burnett, 46, of Dadeville was arrested for violation of a protection order on Old Scout Road.

• A report was filed for domestic violence third that occurred on Herren Street.

• William Mosley, 40, of Dadeville was arrested for possession of marijuana second, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with physical evidence on U.S. Highway 280.

Jan. 6

• Aljerious Thompson, 21, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana second, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with physical evidence on U. S. Highway 280.

• A two vehicle motor vehicle collision occurred on U.S. Highway 280 resulting in moderate property damage and no injuries.

