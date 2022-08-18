Aug. 18
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
Aug. 17
• Lamar Quintavious Varner, 26, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.
• Jasprianna Martika Silmon, 30, of Alexander City was arrested for three counts of failure to appear.
Aug. 16
• Jacora Falonda Seymore, 34, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.
• Ashley Michelle Davis, 39, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear.
• Glenda Michelle Hicks, 43, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of combined substances.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.
• Driving under the influence of combined substances was reported in Alexander City
• Animal running at large and dog presumed to be vicious was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
Aug. 15
• Jessie Walter Pearson, 70, of Alexander City was arrested for burglary, theft, failure to appear and public intoxication.
• Burglary and theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
Aug. 14
• Kercelia Nicole Watts, 49, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear.
• Terry Lynn Nelson, 59, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• David L. Frola Jr., 30, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.
• Eureka Shardae Thomas, 28, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Tyus Malik Ford, 23, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Driving under the influence of alcohol and unlawful possession of a concealed weapon was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Driving under the influence of alcohol was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Driving under the influence of alcohol was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
Aug. 13
• Leigh Mcfall Cantrell, 49, of Kellyton was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Nathaniel Dwight Lindsey, 58, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.
• Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.
Aug. 12
• Kobe J Sean Folks, 22, of Montgomery was arrested for possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Michael Gregory Burt, 43, of Goodwater was arrested for possession of marijuana and two counts of bail jumping.
• Shalonda Evette Buckner, 45, of Alexander City was arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
• Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a concealed weapon was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of a controlled substance was reported in Alexander City.
• Animal running at large was reported in Alexander City.
Aug. 11
• Mark Christopher Branch, 34, of Alexander City was arrested for bond revocation.
• Charles Frank Martin Jr., 52, of Alexander City was arrested for criminal trespass.
• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City.