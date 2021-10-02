Alexander City Police Department
Sept. 30
• Menacing and harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
Sept. 29
• Public intoxication was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Burglary and larceny was reported in Alexander City.
• Cruelty to dog or cat and rabies vaccination required was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of marijuana and carrying a pistol unlawfully was reported in Alexander City.
Sept. 28
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Failure of an adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement was reported in Alexander City.
• Burglary was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Violation of domestic violence protection order and domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
Sept. 27
• Ronbrea Keyona Williams, 30, of Opelika was arrested for failure to appear.
• Jamarion Deshon Woodson, 32, of Lanett was arrested for failure to appear.
Sept. 26
• Vohnzell Deonita McCall, 25, of Elmore was arrested for failure to appear.
• Gary Mack Blankenship, 64, of Hartselle was arrested for driving under the influence of combined substances, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit.
• Kevin Wayne Adair, 46, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence and interference with a domestic violence emergercy.
• Jiquez Tyrike Thomas, 24, of Dadeville was arrested for failure to appear.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
Sept. 25
• Kenstavion Vachon Jackson, 21, of Alexander City was arrested for license required.
• Driving under the influence of combined substances and possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.
• Firearms license required and failing to appear was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal trespass and harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Unlawful breaking and entering was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
Sept. 24
• Karen Lyn Salter, 44, of Alexander City was arrested for drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Giving false identification to a law enforcement officer was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.