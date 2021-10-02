Alex City Police Reports
The Alexander City Police Department police reports.

Alexander City Police Department

Sept. 30

• Menacing and harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

Sept. 29

• Public intoxication was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Burglary and larceny was reported in Alexander City.

• Cruelty to dog or cat and rabies vaccination required was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of marijuana and carrying a pistol unlawfully was reported in Alexander City.

Sept. 28

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Failure of an adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement was reported in Alexander City.

• Burglary was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Violation of domestic violence protection order and domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

Sept. 27

• Ronbrea Keyona Williams, 30, of Opelika was arrested for failure to appear.

• Jamarion Deshon Woodson, 32, of Lanett was arrested for failure to appear.

Sept. 26

• Vohnzell Deonita McCall, 25, of Elmore was arrested for failure to appear.

• Gary Mack Blankenship, 64, of Hartselle was arrested for driving under the influence of combined substances, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit.

• Kevin Wayne Adair, 46, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence and interference with a domestic violence emergercy.

• Jiquez Tyrike Thomas, 24, of Dadeville was arrested for failure to appear.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

Sept. 25

• Kenstavion Vachon Jackson, 21, of Alexander City was arrested for license required.

• Driving under the influence of combined substances and possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.

• Firearms license required and failing to appear was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Criminal trespass and harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Unlawful breaking and entering was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

Sept. 24

• Karen Lyn Salter, 44, of Alexander City was arrested for drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Giving false identification to a law enforcement officer was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.

