Sept. 14
• Ferlandez Isaiah Judkins, 26, of Goodwater was arrested for attempting to elude a police officer and resisting arrest.
• Marcus Quntez Judkins, 30, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a pistol by a violent felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Courtney Lauren May, 37, of Alexander City was arrested for public lewdness and disorderly conduct.
• Amy Cossey Cosby, 41, of Alexander City was arrested for distribution of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of a pistol by a drunk or addict and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Possession of a pistol by a violent felon and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.
• Animal running at large was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Public lewdness and disorderly conduct was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft of services and criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Distribution of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.
Sept. 13
• Charles Anthony Wyckoff, 47, of Alexander City was arrested for firearms license required.
• Vantavious Jauwonta Westbrooks, 23, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.
• Devante Leshun Moon, 27, of Goodwater was arrested for drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance.
• Assault was reported in Alexander City.
• Firearms license required was reported in Alexander City.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.
• Drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance was reported in Alexander City.
Sept. 12
• Courtney Lauren May, 37, of Alexander City was arrested for indecent exposure, public intoxication and possession of marijuana.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Indecent exposure and public intoxication was reported in Alexander City.
• Identity theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft of services was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
Sept. 11
• Ronald Delanfort Johnson Jr., 41, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.
• Ronrekus Lawon Moon, 39, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a pistol by a violent felon, sale of stolen property, attempting to elude a police officer and resisting arrest.
• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Loud music was reported in Alexander City.
Sept. 10
• Possession of a pistol by a violent felon and sale of stolen property was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Burglary and theft was reported in Alexander City.
Sept. 9
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.
• Identity theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Vicious dog and animal at large was reported in Alexander City.
Sept. 8
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Making a false report to law enforcement was reported in Alexander City.