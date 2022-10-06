Oct. 3
• Collen Gray, 39, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
Oct. 2
• Neftali Godinez Lopez, 19, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment and criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City.
• A domestic dispute was reported in Alexander City.
• Driving under the influence of alcohol was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.
Oct. 1
• Evelynn Kaneshia Golden, 33, of Alexander City was arrested for three counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
• Earl Eugene Ennis, 44, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.
• Anthony Paul Glasper, 52, of Alexander City was arrested for disorderly conduct.
• Walter Bradley Kidd, 64, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal trespass.
• John Earl McWhorter, 62, of Alexander City was arrested for theft.
• Teresa Shurmeka David, 35, of Camp Hill was arrested for failure to appear.
• Possession of a controlled substance was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in Alexander City.
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Members Only Newsletters
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.
• Receiving stolen property was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
Sept. 30
• Criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft and criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
Sept. 29
• Daniel Tramell Byrd, 41, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Dog presumed to be vicious and animal running at large was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
Sept. 28
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.