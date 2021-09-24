Alexander City Police Department
Sept. 24
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.
Sept. 23
• Noelle Hope Davis, 34, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear.
• Theft of property was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
Sept. 22
• Ramon Leke Berry, 44, of Alexander City was arrested for public lewdness.
• Burglary and harassment was reported in Alexander City.
Sept. 21
• Randall Lee Batson Jr., 30, of Travelers Rest, SC was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
• Public intoxication and disorderly conduct was reported in Alexander City.
• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.
Sept. 20
• Emily Lauren Welcher, 26, of Alexander City was arrested for two counts of theft.
• Ashlee Danialle Woodard, 34, of Demopolis was arrested for public intoxication, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.Lambert Pearson Jr., 29, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Public intoxication and disorderly conduct was reported in Alexander City.
Sept. 19
• Reid Caleb Stanley, 27, of Austin, Texas was arrested for burglary and theft.
• Dangelo Evans Craig, 24, of Sylacauga was arrested for four counts of failure to appear.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Dog unlawfully running at large was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
• Burglary and theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Two counts of possession of a controlled substance was reported in Alexander City.
Sept. 18
• Curtis Brown Jr., Dadeville was arrested for failure to appear.
• James Austin Tillery, 52, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of combined substances.
• Timothy Lynn Cleveland, 56, of New Site was arrested for certain person forbidden and failure to appear.
• Edwina Diane Owens, 37, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft and harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Vicious dog and running at large was reported in Alexander City.
Sept. 17
• Assault was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Duty upon striking a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.
• Burglary was reported in Alexander City.
Sept. 16
• Austin Daryl Howard, 31, of Alexander City was arrested for vicious dog.