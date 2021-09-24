Alex City Police Reports
Buy Now

The Alexander City Police Department police reports.

 Cliff Williams

Alexander City Police Department

Sept. 24

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.

Sept. 23

• Noelle Hope Davis, 34, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear.

• Theft of property was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

Sept. 22

• Ramon Leke Berry, 44, of Alexander City was arrested for public lewdness.

• Burglary and harassment was reported in Alexander City.

Sept. 21

• Randall Lee Batson Jr., 30, of Travelers Rest, SC was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

• Public intoxication and disorderly conduct was reported in Alexander City.

• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.

Sept. 20

• Emily Lauren Welcher, 26, of Alexander City was arrested for two counts of theft.

• Ashlee Danialle Woodard, 34, of Demopolis was arrested for public intoxication, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.Lambert Pearson Jr., 29, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Public intoxication and disorderly conduct was reported in Alexander City.

Sept. 19

• Reid Caleb Stanley, 27, of Austin, Texas was arrested for burglary and theft.

• Dangelo Evans Craig, 24, of Sylacauga was arrested for four counts of failure to appear.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Dog unlawfully running at large was reported in Alexander City.

• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.

• Burglary and theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Two counts of possession of a controlled substance was reported in Alexander City.

Sept. 18

• Curtis Brown Jr., Dadeville was arrested for failure to appear.

• James Austin Tillery, 52, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of combined substances.

• Timothy Lynn Cleveland, 56, of New Site was arrested for certain person forbidden and failure to appear.

• Edwina Diane Owens, 37, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft and harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Vicious dog and running at large was reported in Alexander City.

Sept. 17

• Assault was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Duty upon striking a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.

• Burglary was reported in Alexander City.

Sept. 16

• Austin Daryl Howard, 31, of Alexander City was arrested for vicious dog.

Tags

Recommended for you