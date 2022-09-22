Sept. 21
• Wyndee Rebecca Walker, 44, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Burglary was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
Sept. 20
• James Romeo Dawson, 36, of Goodwater was arrested for domestic violence.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
• Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card was reported in Alexander City.
Sept. 19
• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Assault was reported in Alexander City.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.
Sept. 18
• Zion Antwan Golson, 19, of Montgomery was arrested for failure to appear and possession of marijuana.
• Thomas Ray Waites, 57, of Rockford was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Possession of marijuana and failure to appear was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
• Driving under the influence of alcohol was reported in Alexander City.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.
Sept. 17
• Curtis Brown III, 33, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.
• Assault with bodily fluids and assault was reported in Alexander City.
Sept. 16
• Calvin Junior Culpepper, 39, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Shawn Jorin Sewell, 51, of Adamsville was arrested for disorderly conduct and theft.
• Christian Kashun Tuck, 23, of Kellyton was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of a pistol by a drunk or addict.
• Driving under the influence of alcohol was reported in Alexander City.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Animal running at large was reported in Alexander City.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of a controlled substance and possession of a pistol by a drunk or addict was reported in Alexander City.
Sept. 15
• Wilburn Woods Sloan, 55, of Alexander City was arrested for obstructing government operations, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
• Domestic violence and interference with a domestic violence emergency call was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of a forged instrument was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Identity theft was reported in Alexander City.