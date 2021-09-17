Alex City Police Reports
Buy Now

The Alexander City Police Department police reports.

 Cliff Williams

Alexander City Police Department

Sept. 16

• Jamar Ramond Marbury, 31, of Alexander City was arrested for reckless endangerment, possession of marijuana, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement and harassment.

• Austin Daryl Howard, 31, of Alexander City was arrested for vicious dog.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

Sept. 15

• Lorenzo Artavius Thomas, 32, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence and public intoxication.

• Jerstavious Rashad Whetstone, 28, of Rockford was arrested for permitting dogs to run at large.

• Cierra Lashawn Powell, 25, of Alexander City was arrested for harassment.

• Harassment and reckless endangerment was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of marijuana and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence and public intoxication was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence and theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

Sept. 13

• Stephanie Ann Martinez, 25, of Miami was arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

• Erick Rivera, 27, of Miami was arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

• Theft and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.

Sept. 12

• Ahmad Rashad Varner, 33, of Alexander City was arrested for harassment.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

Sept. 11

• Gabrielle Lanette Cleveland, 27, of Kellyton was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

• Richard Andrew Lamberth, 36, of Goodwater was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

• Jamorris Kendall Crayton, 34, of Alexander City was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.

• Tony Aaron Heard, 57, of Alexander City was arrested for unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft.

• Courtney Montavis Hughley, 33, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear and driving under the influence.

• Disorderly conduct and resisting arrest was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment and criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.

• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Driving under the influence of combined substances was reported in Alexander City.

Sept. 10

• Carl Wade Baker, 53, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.

• Possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.

• Vicious dog and running at large prohibited was reported in Alexander City.

Tags

Recommended for you