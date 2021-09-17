Alexander City Police Department
Sept. 16
• Jamar Ramond Marbury, 31, of Alexander City was arrested for reckless endangerment, possession of marijuana, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement and harassment.
• Austin Daryl Howard, 31, of Alexander City was arrested for vicious dog.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
Sept. 15
• Lorenzo Artavius Thomas, 32, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence and public intoxication.
• Jerstavious Rashad Whetstone, 28, of Rockford was arrested for permitting dogs to run at large.
• Cierra Lashawn Powell, 25, of Alexander City was arrested for harassment.
• Harassment and reckless endangerment was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of marijuana and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence and public intoxication was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence and theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
Sept. 13
• Stephanie Ann Martinez, 25, of Miami was arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
• Erick Rivera, 27, of Miami was arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
• Theft and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.
Sept. 12
• Ahmad Rashad Varner, 33, of Alexander City was arrested for harassment.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
Sept. 11
• Gabrielle Lanette Cleveland, 27, of Kellyton was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
• Richard Andrew Lamberth, 36, of Goodwater was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
• Jamorris Kendall Crayton, 34, of Alexander City was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.
• Tony Aaron Heard, 57, of Alexander City was arrested for unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft.
• Courtney Montavis Hughley, 33, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear and driving under the influence.
• Disorderly conduct and resisting arrest was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment and criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Driving under the influence of combined substances was reported in Alexander City.
Sept. 10
• Carl Wade Baker, 53, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.
• Possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
• Vicious dog and running at large prohibited was reported in Alexander City.