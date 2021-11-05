Nov. 4
• Christopher Zachary Kidd, 28, of Alexander City was arrested for failing to appear.
• Burglary and theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Robbery was reported in Alexander City.
Nov. 3
• Jennifer Diane Walker, 34, of Jacksons Gap was arrested for two counts of bail jumping.
• Unauthorized use of a vehicle and criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
Nov. 2
• Simone Necole Hutchins, 26, of Alexander City was arrested for two counts of bail jumping.
• Criminal littering was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
Oct. 31
• Carl Wade Baker, 53, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear.
• Possession of a controlled substance was reported in Alexander City.
• Assault with bodily fluids was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Discharge a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle was reported in Alexander City.
• Discharge a firearm into an occupied vehicle or dwelling was reported in Alexander City.
• Assault was reported in Alexander City.
Oct. 30
• Undreka Lenetta Hunter, 31, of Alexander City was arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear.
• Assault was reported in Alexander City.
• Forgery was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of a controlled substance was reported in Alexander City.
• Assault was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
Oct. 29
• Michael Todd Smith, 52, of Jacksons Gap was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of drug paraphernalia and firearms license required.
• Burglary was reported in Alexander City.
• Driving under the influence of alcohol and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.
• Burglary and theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
Oct. 28
• Jostavious Marnez Powell, 25, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a pistol by a drunk/addict and bail jumping.
• Criminal mischief and theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.
• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft was reported in Alexander City.
Oct. 27
• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.