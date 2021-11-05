Alex City Police Reports
The Alexander City Police Department police reports.

 Cliff Williams

Nov. 4

• Christopher Zachary Kidd, 28, of Alexander City was arrested for failing to appear.

• Burglary and theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Robbery was reported in Alexander City.

Nov. 3

• Jennifer Diane Walker, 34, of Jacksons Gap was arrested for two counts of bail jumping.

• Unauthorized use of a vehicle and criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

Nov. 2

• Simone Necole Hutchins, 26, of Alexander City was arrested for two counts of bail jumping.

• Criminal littering was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

Oct. 31

• Carl Wade Baker, 53, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear.

• Possession of a controlled substance was reported in Alexander City.

• Assault with bodily fluids was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Discharge a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle was reported in Alexander City.

• Discharge a firearm into an occupied vehicle or dwelling was reported in Alexander City.

• Assault was reported in Alexander City.

Oct. 30

• Undreka Lenetta Hunter, 31, of Alexander City was arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear.

• Assault was reported in Alexander City.

• Forgery was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of a controlled substance was reported in Alexander City.

• Assault was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

Oct. 29

• Michael Todd Smith, 52, of Jacksons Gap was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of drug paraphernalia and firearms license required.

• Burglary was reported in Alexander City.

• Driving under the influence of alcohol and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.

• Burglary and theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

Oct. 28

• Jostavious Marnez Powell, 25, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a pistol by a drunk/addict and bail jumping.

• Criminal mischief and theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.

• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft was reported in Alexander City.

Oct. 27

• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.

