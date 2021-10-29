Alex City Police Reports
Buy Now

The Alexander City Police Department police reports.

 Cliff Williams

Oct. 27

• William Todd Dobbs, 57, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.

• Jessie Dewain Nelson, 36, of Wetumpka was arrested for bail jumping.

• Animal running at large was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Bail jumping was reported in Alexander City.

• Bail jumping was reported in Alexander City.

Oct. 26

• Kwinton Cortez Harrell, 21, of Kellyton was arrested for public intoxication.

• Ashley Shannon Crull, 31, of Dadeville was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Lorne Lamar Golden, 20, of Alexander City was arrested for two counts of bail jumping.

• Public intoxication was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Driving under the influence of alcohol was reported in Alexander City.

• Larceny was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Burglary and criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Bail jumping was reported in Alexander City.

• Bail jumping was reported in Alexander City.

• Larceny was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

Oct. 25

• Alontavious Markeith Ellis, 23, of Phenix City was arrested for bail jumping.

• Dathan Cole Preston Dailey, 19, of Camden was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Bail jumping was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.

Oct. 24

• Maynard Andreas Williams, 29, of Kellyton was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and two counts of bail jumping.

• Oct. 23

• Heather Ashley Banks, 32, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.

• Jose Luis Garcia Marcail, 44, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.

• Bail jumping was reported in Alexander City.

• Violation of a domestic violence protection order was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

Oct. 22

• Katrina Dawn Gravette, 46, of Alexander City was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.

• Possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.

• Criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City.

Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.

Tags

Recommended for you