Arrest and incident reports of the Alexander City Police Department from Oct. 22 until Oct. 27

Oct. 27• William Todd Dobbs, 57, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.• Jessie Dewain Nelson, 36, of Wetumpka was arrested for bail jumping.• Animal running at large was reported in Alexander City.• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.• Bail jumping was reported in Alexander City.• Bail jumping was reported in Alexander City.Oct. 26• Kwinton Cortez Harrell, 21, of Kellyton was arrested for public intoxication.• Ashley Shannon Crull, 31, of Dadeville was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.• Lorne Lamar Golden, 20, of Alexander City was arrested for two counts of bail jumping.• Public intoxication was reported in Alexander City.• Theft was reported in Alexander City.• Driving under the influence of alcohol was reported in Alexander City.• Larceny was reported in Alexander City.• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.• Burglary and criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.• Bail jumping was reported in Alexander City.• Bail jumping was reported in Alexander City.• Larceny was reported in Alexander City.• Theft was reported in Alexander City.• Theft was reported in Alexander City.Oct. 25• Alontavious Markeith Ellis, 23, of Phenix City was arrested for bail jumping.• Dathan Cole Preston Dailey, 19, of Camden was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.• Bail jumping was reported in Alexander City.• Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.• Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.Oct. 24• Maynard Andreas Williams, 29, of Kellyton was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and two counts of bail jumping.• Oct. 23• Heather Ashley Banks, 32, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.• Jose Luis Garcia Marcail, 44, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.• Bail jumping was reported in Alexander City.• Violation of a domestic violence protection order was reported in Alexander City.• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.• Theft was reported in Alexander City.Oct. 22• Katrina Dawn Gravette, 46, of Alexander City was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.• Possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.• Criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City.