Arrest and incident reports of the Alexander City Police Department from Oct. 15 to Oct. 22

Oct. 22• Katrina Dawn Gravette, 46, of Alexander City was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.Oct. 21• Margarius Raymond Buchanan, 23, of Kellyton was arrested for bail jumping.• Marcus Anthony McNeal, 38, of Alexander City was arrested for two counts of bail jumping.• Delon Matray Herron, 28, of Alexander City was arrested for two counts of bail jumping.• Assault was reported in Alexander City.• Bail jumping was reported in Alexander City.• Bail jumping was reported in Alexander City.• Assault was reported in Alexander City.Oct. 20• Takwanna Allen Harrigan, 23, of Alexander City was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.• David Champion, 49, of Alexander City was arrested for larceny.• Theft was reported in Alexander City.• Bail jumping was reported in Alexander City.• Failure to appear was reported in Alexander City.• Larceny was reported in Alexander City.• Theft was reported in Alexander City.Oct. 19• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.Oct. 18• Cruelty to animals was reported in Alexander City.• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.• Theft was reported in Alexander City.Oct. 17• Menacing was reported in Alexander City.• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.• Reckless endangerment was reported in Alexander City.• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.• Assault was reported in Alexander City.Oct. 16• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.Oct. 15• Davionte Q'Shawn Malik Snodgress, 21, of Anniston was arrested for disorderly conduct.• Antonio Romaine Thomas, 40, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.• Domestic violence and robbery was reported in Alexander City.• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.• Possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.• Disorderly conduct was reported in Alexander City.• Domestic violence and unlawful imprisonment was reported in Alexander City.• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.