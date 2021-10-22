Alex City Police Reports
Buy Now

The Alexander City Police Department police reports.

 Cliff Williams

Oct. 22

• Katrina Dawn Gravette, 46, of Alexander City was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.

Oct. 21

• Margarius Raymond Buchanan, 23, of Kellyton was arrested for bail jumping.

• Marcus Anthony McNeal, 38, of Alexander City was arrested for two counts of bail jumping.

• Delon Matray Herron, 28, of Alexander City was arrested for two counts of bail jumping.

• Assault was reported in Alexander City.

• Bail jumping was reported in Alexander City.

• Bail jumping was reported in Alexander City.

• Assault was reported in Alexander City.

Oct. 20

• Takwanna Allen Harrigan, 23, of Alexander City was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.

• David Champion, 49, of Alexander City was arrested for larceny.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Bail jumping was reported in Alexander City.

• Failure to appear was reported in Alexander City.

• Larceny was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

Oct. 19

• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.

Oct. 18

• Cruelty to animals was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

Oct. 17

• Menacing was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Reckless endangerment was reported in Alexander City.

• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.

• Assault was reported in Alexander City.

Oct. 16

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

Oct. 15

• Davionte Q'Shawn Malik Snodgress, 21, of Anniston was arrested for disorderly conduct.

• Antonio Romaine Thomas, 40, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence and robbery was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.

• Disorderly conduct was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence and unlawful imprisonment was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.

Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.

Tags

Recommended for you