Oct. 16
• Cedric Jermaine Holley, 42, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
• Assault was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft and criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
Oct. 15
• JaAnthony Tyrone Glenn, 34, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear.
• Revander Escorbdar Westbrooks Sr., 43, of Alexander City was arrested for attempting to elude a police officer, driving under the influence of alcohol and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
• Jason Dewayne White, 41, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear.
• Brandon Lee Smith, 42, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.
• Possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.
• Burglary and criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
• Discharging a firearm inside the city limits was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft and receiving stolen property was reported in Alexander City.
• Burglary and theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Discharging a firearm inside the city limits was reported in Alexander City.
Oct. 13
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft was reported in Alexander City.
Oct. 12
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Violation of a domestic violence protection order was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal possession of a forged instrument was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.
Oct. 11
• Burglary and theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence and violation of a court order was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
Oct. 10
• Assault was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Assault was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card was reported in Alexander City.