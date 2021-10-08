Alex City Police Reports
The Alexander City Police Department police reports.

 Cliff Williams

Oct. 7

• Samureal Raphael Leonard, 31, of Sylacauga was arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

• Isaac Flores Gonzalez, 37, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.

• Possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance was reported in Alexander City.

• Failure to appear was reported in Alexander City.

• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

Oct. 6

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Larceny was reported in Alexander City.

Oct. 5

• A dog bite was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Unlawful breaking and entering and larceny was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Burglary and theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

Oct. 4

• Terrance Lamar Abston, 39, of Alexander City was arrested for three counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Latoya Pounds, 37, of Alexander City was arrested for three counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Animal running at large was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft by deception was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of a controlled substance was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.

Oct. 3

• Archavious Dreon Lawson, 21, of Alexander City was arrested for three counts of domestic violence.

• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.

• Financial exploitation of the elderly was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft and harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Assault was reported in Alexander City.

Oct. 2

• Clint Andrew Thomas, 32, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Making a false report to law enforcement was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of a controlled substance was reported in Alexander City.

• Menacing and vehicle versus dog was reported in Alexander City.

Oct. 1

• India Dechristan Hamilton, 26, of Auburn was arrested for bail jumping.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment and criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City.

• Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

