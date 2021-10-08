Oct. 7
• Samureal Raphael Leonard, 31, of Sylacauga was arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
• Isaac Flores Gonzalez, 37, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.
• Possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance was reported in Alexander City.
• Failure to appear was reported in Alexander City.
• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
Oct. 6
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Larceny was reported in Alexander City.
Oct. 5
• A dog bite was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Unlawful breaking and entering and larceny was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Burglary and theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
Oct. 4
• Terrance Lamar Abston, 39, of Alexander City was arrested for three counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Latoya Pounds, 37, of Alexander City was arrested for three counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Animal running at large was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft by deception was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of a controlled substance was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
Oct. 3
• Archavious Dreon Lawson, 21, of Alexander City was arrested for three counts of domestic violence.
• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.
• Financial exploitation of the elderly was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft and harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Assault was reported in Alexander City.
Oct. 2
• Clint Andrew Thomas, 32, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Making a false report to law enforcement was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of a controlled substance was reported in Alexander City.
• Menacing and vehicle versus dog was reported in Alexander City.
Oct. 1
• India Dechristan Hamilton, 26, of Auburn was arrested for bail jumping.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment and criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City.
• Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.