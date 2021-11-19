Alex City Police Reports
The Alexander City Police Department police reports.

Nov. 19

• Robbery was reported in Alexander City.

Nov. 18

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

Nov. 17

• Dominique Nicole Wilson, 36, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence of alcohol and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Tamika Antoine Tuck, 42, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, attempting to elude a police officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.

• Menacing was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence of alcohol was reported in Alexander City.

Nov. 16

• Edward Durwin Drake, 41, of Alexander City was arrested for two counts of bail jumping.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Permitting dogs to run at large and vicious dog was reported in Alexander City.

• Assault was reported in Alexander City.

• Reckless endangerment was reported in Alexander City.

• Nov. 15

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

Nov. 14

• Cory R. Blackmon, 28, of Kellyton was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Driving under the influence of alcohol was reported in Alexander City.

Nov. 13

• Jacob Allen McBride, 23, of Dadeville was arrested for possession of marijuana and firearms license required.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of marijuana and firearms license required was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.

• Illegal possession of a credit or debit card was reported in Alexander City.

• Robbery was reported in Alexander City.

Nov. 12

• Kimberly Ann Marshall, 32, of Jacksons Gap was arrested for failure to appear.

• Brandon Alexander Riggans, 27, of Alexander City was arrested for public intoxication.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Reckless endangerment was reported in Alexander City.

• Public intoxication was reported in Alexander City.

Nov. 11

• Terrance Dewayne Riggins, 40, of Alexander City was arrested for public intoxication.

• Kearre Lashea Bozeman, 31, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana.

• Possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.

• Public intoxication was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card was reported in Alexander City.

• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.

• A noise complaint was reported in Alexander City.

• Robbery was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

