Nov. 19
• Robbery was reported in Alexander City.
Nov. 18
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
Nov. 17
• Dominique Nicole Wilson, 36, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence of alcohol and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Tamika Antoine Tuck, 42, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, attempting to elude a police officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.
• Menacing was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence of alcohol was reported in Alexander City.
Nov. 16
• Edward Durwin Drake, 41, of Alexander City was arrested for two counts of bail jumping.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Permitting dogs to run at large and vicious dog was reported in Alexander City.
• Assault was reported in Alexander City.
• Reckless endangerment was reported in Alexander City.
• Nov. 15
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
Nov. 14
• Cory R. Blackmon, 28, of Kellyton was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Driving under the influence of alcohol was reported in Alexander City.
Nov. 13
• Jacob Allen McBride, 23, of Dadeville was arrested for possession of marijuana and firearms license required.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of marijuana and firearms license required was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.
• Illegal possession of a credit or debit card was reported in Alexander City.
• Robbery was reported in Alexander City.
Nov. 12
• Kimberly Ann Marshall, 32, of Jacksons Gap was arrested for failure to appear.
• Brandon Alexander Riggans, 27, of Alexander City was arrested for public intoxication.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Reckless endangerment was reported in Alexander City.
• Public intoxication was reported in Alexander City.
Nov. 11
• Terrance Dewayne Riggins, 40, of Alexander City was arrested for public intoxication.
• Kearre Lashea Bozeman, 31, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana.
• Possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.
• Public intoxication was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
• A noise complaint was reported in Alexander City.
• Robbery was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.