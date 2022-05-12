May 11
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
May 10
• Burglary and theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.
• A dog bite was reported in Alexander City.
• Discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling was reported in Alexander City.
• Discharging a firearm into an unoccupied dwelling was reported in Alexander City.
• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft and domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
May 9
• Jimmy Earl Freeman, 37, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.
• Frank Lee Pearson, 41, of Uniontown was arrested for three counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
• Denise Yvette Glenn, 44, of Alexander City was arrested for three counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
• A dog bite was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft by deception was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of a controlled was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
May 8
• Tonio Donshay Holloway, 24, of Camp Hill was arrested for bail jumping.
• Timothy Ray Burch, 42, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.
May 7
• Tony Maurice Davis, 22, of Alexander City was arrested for public intoxication and giving false identification to a law enforcement officer.
• Shelia Shaner Ammons, 57, of Alexander City was arrested for theft.
• LeeAngel Angeiniki Williams, 19, of Alexander City was arrested for two counts of domestic violence.
• Valencia Donshe Moore, 42, of Dadeville was arrested for bail jumping.
• Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.
• Giving false identification to law enforcement officer and public intoxication was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Failure to pay for gasoline was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
May 6
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
May 5
• Assault with bodily fluids was reported in Alexander City.
May 4
• Criminal trespass and criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal trespass and theft of services was reported in Alexander City.