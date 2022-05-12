Alex City Police Reports
The Alexander City Police Department police reports.

 Cliff Williams

May 11

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.

May 10

• Burglary and theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.

• A dog bite was reported in Alexander City.

• Discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling was reported in Alexander City.

• Discharging a firearm into an unoccupied dwelling was reported in Alexander City.

• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft and domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

May 9

• Jimmy Earl Freeman, 37, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.

• Frank Lee Pearson, 41, of Uniontown was arrested for three counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

• Denise Yvette Glenn, 44, of Alexander City was arrested for three counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

• A dog bite was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft by deception was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of a controlled was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

May 8

• Tonio Donshay Holloway, 24, of Camp Hill was arrested for bail jumping.

• Timothy Ray Burch, 42, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.

May 7

• Tony Maurice Davis, 22, of Alexander City was arrested for public intoxication and giving false identification to a law enforcement officer.

• Shelia Shaner Ammons, 57, of Alexander City was arrested for theft.

• LeeAngel Angeiniki Williams, 19, of Alexander City was arrested for two counts of domestic violence.

• Valencia Donshe Moore, 42, of Dadeville was arrested for bail jumping.

• Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.

• Giving false identification to law enforcement officer and public intoxication was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Failure to pay for gasoline was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

May 6

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

May 5

• Assault with bodily fluids was reported in Alexander City.

May 4

• Criminal trespass and criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.

• Criminal trespass and theft of services was reported in Alexander City.

 

