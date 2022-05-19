May 19

Shun'Taisia Monae Johnson, 20, of Alexander City was arrested for harassment.

Tyiauanna Ladashia Crayton, 23, of Alexander City was arrested for harassment.

May 18

• Nicole Giddens Cantrell, 34, of Alexander City was arrested for burglary and theft.

• Revandor Westbrooks Jr., 23, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of imitation drugs, tampering with physical evidence and attempting to elude a police officer.

• Possession of marijuana and possession of imitation drugs was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft and criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City.

• Discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

May 17

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.

May 16

• Eureka Thomas, 28, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Ouintavious Dfrasier Green, 25, of Jacksons Gap was arrested for bail jumping.

• Davis Franklin Kelly, 28, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

• Animal running at large was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Driving under the influence of alcohol was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.

• Animal running at large and dog presumed to be vicious was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Driving under the influence and open container of alcohol was reported in Alexander City.

May 15

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence and theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Burglary was reported in Alexander City.

• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.

• Duty upon striking an unoccupied vehicle was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

May 14

• Burglary was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

May 13

• Isaac James Maxwell, 41, of Alexander City was arrested for public intoxication.

• Criminal littering was reported in Alexander City.

• Identity theft was reported in Alexander City.

May 12

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.

• Assault was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Criminal mischief and reckless endangerment was reported in Alexander City.

• Animal running at large and vicious dog was reported in Alexander City.

 

Tags

Recommended for you