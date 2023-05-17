May 1
- A domestic incident was reported in Alexander City.
- Carlos Lashun Harvey of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana in the second degree.
- Robert Earl Johnson of Jackson's Gap was arrested for a failure to appear.
- Karl Jamar Saunders of Tuskegee was arrested for possession of marijuana in the second degree.
May 2
- A fraudulent use of a credit card was reported in Alexander City.
- Theft of lost property was reported in Alexander City.
- Theft of property was reported in Alexander City.
- Possession of a forged instrument was reported in Alexander City.
- A domestic incident was reported in Alexander City.
- Possession of marijuana in the first degree was reported in Alexander City.
- Drug trafficking was reported in Alexander City.
- Theft of property in the fourth degree was reported in Alexander City.
- Christian Kashun Tuck of Kellyton was arrested for possession of marijuana in the first degree and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
- Christopher Aaron Clardy of Kellyton was arrested for drug trafficking and escape in the third degree.
May 3
- Theft of property in the fourth degree was reported in Alexander City.
- Hindering prosecution in the second degree was reported in Alexander City.
- A domestic incident was reported in Alexander City.
- A private property crash was reported in Alexander City.
- A domestic incident was reported in Alexander City.
- Deborah Paul Monroe of Dadeville was arrested for burglary in the third degree and theft of property.
- Gary Todd Hayes of Alexander City was arrested for possession of open alcohol in a vehicle.
- Chassady Nicole Hudson of Alexander City was arrested for drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance (THC gummies), possession of a controlled substance (Xanax) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Lori Magen Johnston of Alexander City was arrested for drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance (Suboxone), possession of a controlled substance (Xanax) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Lynn Stephanie Cone of Dadeville was arrested for drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance (Xanax), possession of drug paraphernalia and hindering prosecution in the second degree.
- Ciara Kristen Shields of Alexander City was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Ira Aundra Hicks of Alexander City was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
May 4
- Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
- Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
- A private property crash was reported in Alexander City.
- Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
- A domestic incident was reported in Alexander City.
- Nathaniel Grey Goodwin of Goodwater was arrested for public intoxication.
May 5
- A private property crash was reported in Alexander City.
- Bontanna Omanuel Cleveland of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.
- Demarcus Kshuan Forbe-Pollard of Cusseta was arrested for a failure to appear.
- Letravius Terrell Kelley Jr. of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
- Kamelya Wynee Holley of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
- Kent Lamar Jones of Alexander City was arrested for three counts of child pornography and possession of a controlled substance.
- Jada Evett Hicks of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana in the second degree.
May 6
- A domestic incident was reported in Alexander City.
- Rodney Devante Banks of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and promoting prison contraband in the second degree.
- Derrick Lashawn Cunningham of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the second degree, driving under the influence with a combined substance and unlawful possession of a pistol by a minor, drug addict or habitual.
- Richard Anthony Jennings of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.
- Jeremiah Larry Golden of Kellyton was for possession of marijuana in the second degree.
- Jumarl Trevon Russell of Alexander City was arrested for criminal trespassing and public intoxication.
- Deanna Marie Hallman of Alexander City was arrested for theft of property in the fourth degree.
- Anna Mae Holley of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence and harassment.
May 7
- A private property crash was reported in Alexander City.
- Theft of lost property was reported in Alexander City.
- Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
- Harassment was reported in Alexander City
- Courtney Lauren May of Alexander City was arrested for assault in the second degree and disorderly conduct
- Kristy Marie Baker of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.
- James Demetrius Owens of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana in the second degree and criminal mischief in the first degree.
- Timothy Earl Pearson of New Site was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
May 8
- Sodomy in the first degree was reported in Alexander City.