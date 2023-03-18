Alexander City police reports
March 6
Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
A private property crash was reported in Alexander City.
A private property crash was reported in Alexander City.
An incident of permitting dogs to run at large was reported in Alexander City.
Barry Dwayne Hutchins of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
Danquavious Jemez Dwayne Lester of Alexander City was arrested for harassment.
Zachary David Wilson of Sylacauga was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in the first degree.
March 7
Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
An incident of criminal computer tampering was reported in Alexander City.
A private property accident was reported in Alexander City.
March 8
Theft of property was reported in Alexander City.
Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
Identity theft was reported in Alexander City.
Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.
Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.
A domestic incident was reported in Alexander City.
A domestic incident was reported in Alexander City.
A domestic incident was reported in Alexander City.
Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
Roderick Darrell Hicks of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana in the first degree.
Shania Cierra Askew of Alexander City was arrested for attempting to elude a police officer and possession of marijuana in the second degree.
March 9
Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.
Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
Theft was reported in Alexander City.
A private property crash was reported in Alexander City.
A private property crash was reported in Alexander City.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Alexander City.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Alexander City.
Marquice Jerome Johnson of Montgomery was arrested for giving a false identification to law enforcement.
Antonio Danielle Minnifield of Alexander City was arrested for a failure to appear.
Mark Christopher Branch of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana in the second degree.
Joseph Paul Long of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
March 10
Possession of a controlled substance was reported in Alexander City.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.
Bail jumping was reported in Alexander City.
Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
Falsely reporting an incident was reported in Alexander City.
Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
John Dalton Lucas of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana in the first degree.
Dyrayshus Jykree Harrell of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana in the second degree.
Antonio Shontes Barber of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana in the second degree.
March 11
A domestic incident was reported in Alexander City.
A domestic incident was reported in Alexander City.
A domestic incident was reported in Alexander City.
Moriale Eugene Toombs of Sylacauga was arrested for bail jumping.
Laurie Neighbors Wilson of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Jerry Vence Edwards of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Zackary Dillon Tucker of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.
Richard Wayne Williams of Alexander City was arrested for attempting to elude a police officer.
Christopher Chad Harbison of Ashland was arrested for promoting prison contraband.
March 12
Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
March 13
Theft of property was reported in Alexander City.
Theft of property was reported in Alexander City.
Burglary was reported in Alexander City.
Burglary was reported in Alexander City.
Larceny was reported in Alexander City.
Theft was reported in Alexander City.
Pick-pocking was reported in Alexander City.
March 14
Douglas Duane Stewart of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence and criminal trespassing.