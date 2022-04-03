Alex City Police Reports
The Alexander City Police Department police reports.

 Cliff Williams

March 31

• Patrick Shane Businelle, 46, of Goodwater was arrested for possession of marijuana.

• Jihoon Wi, 42, of Auburn was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.

• Driving under the influence of alcohol was reported in Alexander City.

• Identity theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Utility diversion was reported in Alexander City.

March 30

• Kristin Gail Thompson, 41, of Ashland was arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of prescription drugs and public intoxication.

• Anthony Dontrell Smoot, 33, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence, public intoxication and interference with a domestic violence emergency call.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Two counts of possession of a controlled substance was reported in Alexander City.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.

• Burglary was reported in Alexander City.

• Animal running at large and dog presumed to be vicious was reported in Alexander City.

March 29

• Anthony Dontrell Smoot, 33, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence and three counts of reckless endangerment.

• Sidney Laroyce Hill, 50, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of a pistol by a violent felon.

• Discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a violent felon was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of a forged instrument was reported in Alexander City.

March 28

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• A cat bite was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of a forged instrument was reported in Alexander City.

March 27

• Matthew James Vanhook, 38, of Opelika was arrested for bail jumping.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

March 26

• Joshua Jay Mitchell, 38, of Roanoke was arrested for two counts of bail jumping.

• Brandyn Makris Goggans, 25, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Illegal possession of a credit or debit card was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.

March 25

• Gerry Videl Smith, 47, of Montgomery was arrested for failure to appear.

• Assault was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.

• Criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

 

