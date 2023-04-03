March 20
- Theft of property was reported in Alexander City.
- Burglary was reported in Alexander City.
- Jermond Javorius Hart of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
- LaHope Vanqueisha Westbrooks was arrested for possession of marijuana in the second degree.
- Jathen Laterrance Russell of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
March 21
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.
- Fraudulent use of a credit card was reported in Alexander City.
- Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.
- An assault was reported in Alexander City.
- A vehicle crash with a possibly serious injury was reported in Alexander City.
- Dylan Wade Miller of Jacksons Gap was arrested for bail jumping.
- Danestris Joynae Caves of Birmingham was arrested for possession of marijuana in the second degree.
- Iman Jaquail Reese of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.
March 22
- Theft of property was reported in Alexander City.
- Theft of property was reported in Alexander City.
- A private property crash was reported in Alexander City.
- A private property crash was reported in Alexander City.
- A private property crash was reported in Alexander City.
- A private property crash was reported in Alexander City.
- Disorderly conduct was reported in Alexander City.
- Criminal use of a defensive spray was reported in Alexander City.
- An assault with bodily fluids was reported in Alexander City.
- Jaykwon Maurice Jones of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana in the second degree.
- Teresa Harrell Moten of Alexander City was arrested for disorderly conduct.
- Beth Ann Blackburn of Alexander City was arrested for harassment.
March 23
- Criminal trespassing was reported in Alexander City.
- A domestic incident was reported in Alexander City.
- A domestic incident was reported in Alexander City.
- Michael Canille Bolton of Alexander City was arrested for aggravated stalking.
- Clarence Edward Cotton of Alexander City was arrested for disorderly conduct.
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Members Only Newsletters
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
March 24
- Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
- Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
- Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
- Discharging a firearm into an occupied building was reported in Alexander City.
- Reckless Endangerment was reported in Alexander City.
- Reckless Endangerment was reported in Alexander City.
- Reckless Endangerment was reported in Alexander City.
- Reckless Endangerment was reported in Alexander City.
- Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
- Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
- Possession of marijuana in the second degree was reported in Alexander City
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.
- Devonte Taiwan Price of Alexander City was arrested tampering with physical evidence.
March 25
- Burglary was reported in Alexander City.
- Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
- A private property crash was reported in Alexander City.
- A private property crash was reported in Alexander City.
- A vehicle search was conducted in Alexander City.
- Receiving stolen property was reported in Alexander City.
- Theft of property was reported in Alexander City.
- A domestic incident was reported in Alexander City.
- A domestic incident was reported in Alexander City.
- A domestic incident was reported in Alexander City.
- Brittany Nicole Griffith of Jacksons Gap was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
- Christopher Lynn Yates of Kellyton was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
- Sutton Jamar Johnson of Alexander City was arrested for drug paraphernalia.
March 26
- Timothy Edward Vignolo of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana in the second degree.
March 27
- Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.
- Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.
- Harassment was reported in Alexander City.