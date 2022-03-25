Alex City Police Reports
The Alexander City Police Department police reports.

 Cliff Williams

March 24

• Starsky Lamonte McNeal, 44, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana.

• Kayla Benae Tharpe, 30, of Alexander City was arrested for public intoxication, giving false information to a law enforcement officer and bail jumping.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.

• Public intoxication and giving false information to a law enforcement officer was reported in Alexander City.

• Criminal mischief and animal running at large was reported in Alexander City.

March 23

• Jacobie Lecharles Dixon, 29, of Tifton, Georgia was arrested for possession of marijuana and giving false information to a law enforcement officer.

• Dejavious Terrion Silmon, 24, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.

• Josuha James Adair, 39, of Alexander City was arrested for resisting arrest.

• Jessie Dean Bishop, 39, of Jacksons Gap was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, attempting to elude a police officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.

• Possession of marijuana and bail jumping was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Resisting arrest was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

March 22

• Possession of a controlled substance and attempting to elude a police officer was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card was reported in Alexander City.

• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.

• Animal running at large and dog presumed to be vicious was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

March 21

• Roderick Keith McNeal, 36, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of marijuana and attempting to elude a police officer was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Utility diversion or tampering was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

March 20

• Hope Yvette Smith Lucas, 52, of Alexander City was arrested for public intoxication.

• Kayla Renea Schroeder, 31, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.

• Menacing was reported in Alexander City.

• Public intoxication was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

March 19

• Isacc James Maxwell, 41, of Alexander City was arrested for public intoxication.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.

• Criminal trespass and criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.

• Permitting dogs to run at large was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Public intoxication was reported in Alexander City.

March 18

• Michael Lashawn Pinkston, 25, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

 

Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.

