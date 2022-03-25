March 24
• Starsky Lamonte McNeal, 44, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana.
• Kayla Benae Tharpe, 30, of Alexander City was arrested for public intoxication, giving false information to a law enforcement officer and bail jumping.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.
• Public intoxication and giving false information to a law enforcement officer was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal mischief and animal running at large was reported in Alexander City.
March 23
• Jacobie Lecharles Dixon, 29, of Tifton, Georgia was arrested for possession of marijuana and giving false information to a law enforcement officer.
• Dejavious Terrion Silmon, 24, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.
• Josuha James Adair, 39, of Alexander City was arrested for resisting arrest.
• Jessie Dean Bishop, 39, of Jacksons Gap was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, attempting to elude a police officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
• Possession of marijuana and bail jumping was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Resisting arrest was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
March 22
• Possession of a controlled substance and attempting to elude a police officer was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card was reported in Alexander City.
• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.
• Animal running at large and dog presumed to be vicious was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
March 21
• Roderick Keith McNeal, 36, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of marijuana and attempting to elude a police officer was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Utility diversion or tampering was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
March 20
• Hope Yvette Smith Lucas, 52, of Alexander City was arrested for public intoxication.
• Kayla Renea Schroeder, 31, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.
• Menacing was reported in Alexander City.
• Public intoxication was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
March 19
• Isacc James Maxwell, 41, of Alexander City was arrested for public intoxication.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal trespass and criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
• Permitting dogs to run at large was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Public intoxication was reported in Alexander City.
March 18
• Michael Lashawn Pinkston, 25, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.