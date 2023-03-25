March 13
- Theft of property was reported in Alexander City.
- Burglary was reported in Alexander City.
- Larceny was reported in Alexander City.
- Theft was reported in Alexander City.
- Pick-pocking was reported in Alexander City.
- Steve McKinley Abercrombie of Alexander City was arrested public intoxication.
- Hoperia Stevece Johnson of Opelika was arrested for a failure to appear.
- Christopher Fipps Woody of Mountain Brook was arrested for bail jumping.
March 14
- A domestic dispute was reported in Alexander City.
- Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
- A burglary was reported in Alexander City.
- Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
- A private property crash was reported in Alexander City.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.
- Douglas Duane Stewart of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence and criminal trespassing.
March 15
- Harassment was reported in Alexander City
- An assault was reported in Alexander City.
- A burglary was reported in Alexander City.
- Theft of property was reported in Alexander City.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.
- Michael Ray Goins of Eastaboga was arrested for a failure to appear.
March 16
- A burglary was reported in Alexander City.
- Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.
- Cruelty to animals was reported in Alexander City.
- A private property crash was reported in Alexander City.
March 17
- A stolen vehicle was reported recovered in Alexander City.
- Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
- A domestic incident was reported in Alexander City.
- A private property crash was reported in Alexander City.
March 18
- Teddy Wayne McGinty of Jacksons Gap was arrested for a failure to appear.
- Kenrell Withers of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.
- Quinez LaDarryl Hunter of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana.
- Jameya Shundreka Maxwell of Goodwater was arrested for possession of marijuana.
- Edward Quantae Mitchell Jr. of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana.
- Rodney Nakia Norris of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
- Andrea Nichole Berry of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
March 19
- Property damage was reported in Alexander City.
- An animal running at large was reported in Alexander City.
- A domestic incident was reported in Alexander City.
- Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.