Alex City Police Reports
The Alexander City Police Department police reports.

 Cliff Williams

March 18

• Scottie Perez Marbury, 49, of Alexander City was arrested for three counts of failure to appear.

Unlawful breaking and entering and theft was reported in Alexander City.

March 17

• Clifford Dewayne Hollenquest, 36, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.

• Orlando Robinson Jr., 23, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.

• Interference with a domestic violence emergency call and domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.

• A dog bite was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft of services was reported in Alexander City.

• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

March 16

• Cody Lee Ballinger, 24, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.

• Assault was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

March 15

• Assault was reported in Alexander City.

• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

March 14

• Lorne Lamar Golden, 21, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of controlled substance.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.

• Driving under the influence of a controlled substance was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.

March 13

• Kevin Louis Goggin, 33, of Kellyton was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Giving false identification to law enforcement officer was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

March 12

• Kathleen Marie Hines, 60, of Alexander City was arrested for theft.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

March 11

• William Carrington, 75, of Alexander City was arrested for interference with a domestic violence emergency call and domestic violence.

• Lanicka Vinyette Gilder, 35, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Hoperia Stevece Johnson, 36, of Jacksons Gap was arrested for burglary, domestic violence, possession of a controlled substance, attempting to elude a police officer, possession of marijuana and driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Nataya Lanetria Thomas, 40, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and using false identity to obstruct justice.

• Interference with a domestic violence emergency call and domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Driving under the influence of alcohol was reported in Alexander City.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of a controlled substance and attempting to elude a law enforcement officer was reported in Alexander City.

• Burglary was reported in Alexander City.

March 10

• Kenneth Lynn Tankersly, 39, of Alexander City was arrested for certain person forbidden to possess a firearm.

• Possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of a controlled substance and using false identity to obstruct justice was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Certain person forbidden to possess a firearm was reported in Alexander City.

