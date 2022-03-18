March 18
• Scottie Perez Marbury, 49, of Alexander City was arrested for three counts of failure to appear.
Unlawful breaking and entering and theft was reported in Alexander City.
March 17
• Clifford Dewayne Hollenquest, 36, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.
• Orlando Robinson Jr., 23, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.
• Interference with a domestic violence emergency call and domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.
• A dog bite was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft of services was reported in Alexander City.
• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
March 16
• Cody Lee Ballinger, 24, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.
• Assault was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
March 15
• Assault was reported in Alexander City.
• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
March 14
• Lorne Lamar Golden, 21, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of controlled substance.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.
• Driving under the influence of a controlled substance was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
March 13
• Kevin Louis Goggin, 33, of Kellyton was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Giving false identification to law enforcement officer was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
March 12
• Kathleen Marie Hines, 60, of Alexander City was arrested for theft.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
March 11
• William Carrington, 75, of Alexander City was arrested for interference with a domestic violence emergency call and domestic violence.
• Lanicka Vinyette Gilder, 35, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Hoperia Stevece Johnson, 36, of Jacksons Gap was arrested for burglary, domestic violence, possession of a controlled substance, attempting to elude a police officer, possession of marijuana and driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Nataya Lanetria Thomas, 40, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and using false identity to obstruct justice.
• Interference with a domestic violence emergency call and domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Driving under the influence of alcohol was reported in Alexander City.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of a controlled substance and attempting to elude a law enforcement officer was reported in Alexander City.
• Burglary was reported in Alexander City.
March 10
• Kenneth Lynn Tankersly, 39, of Alexander City was arrested for certain person forbidden to possess a firearm.
• Possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of a controlled substance and using false identity to obstruct justice was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Certain person forbidden to possess a firearm was reported in Alexander City.