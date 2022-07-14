July 13
• Tequila Simone Norris, 29, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft and forgery was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
July 12
• Tarquetta Nashae Glenn, 37, Alexander City was arrested for driving while suspended.
• Menacing was reported in Alexander City.
• Menacing was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence and bail jumping was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
• Menacing was reported in Alexander City.
July 11
• Melvin Lashan Adamson, 38, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while suspended and running a red light.
• Brandon Alexander Riggans, 28, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.
• Kearre Lashea Bozeman, 32, of Alexander City was arrested for criminal mischief and attempting to elude a police officer.
• Driving under the influence of alcohol and driving while suspended was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal mischief and attempting to elude a police officer was reported in Alexander City.
July 10
• Davis Franklin Kelley, 29, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear.
• Darriel Bernard Jones, 50, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of controlled substance.
• Mark Christopher Branch, 34, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.
• Timothy John Phillips, 34, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Assault was reported in Alexander City.
• Driving under the influence of a controlled substance was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
July 9
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
July 8
• Misha June Petty Brown, 62, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.
• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
July 7
• Lewis William Rowe, 69, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.
• A cat bite was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of a forged instrument was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
July 6
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence and reckless endangerment was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Assault was reported in Alexander City.
• Burglary was reported in Alexander City.
July 5
• Animal running at large and vicious dog was reported in Alexander City.
• Discharge of a firearm was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
July 4
• Christopher Aaron Clardy, 32, of Jacksons Gap was arrested for possession of marijuana and attempting to elude a police officer.
• Rodney Ward Harris, 55, of Alexander City was arrested for public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Marcus Eundra Whetstone, 36, of Sylacauga was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Identity theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of marijuana and attempting to elude was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication was reported in Alexander City.
• Driving under the influence of alcohol was reported in Alexander City.
July 3
• Andrew Glenn Burkhalter, 33, of Dadeville was arrested for trafficking methamphetamine, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Menacing was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal mischief and theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
July 2
• Akeem Tyree Russell, 31, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.
July 1
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
June 30
• Xzavius Montrel Gamble, 27, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear.
• Yo'Naski Tyquon Cunningham, 22, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
June 29
• Scott Dwayne Smith, 37, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
• Sylvia Deza-Ray Allen, 29, of Dadeville was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a concealed weapon and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
• Ezra Ek Abney, 36, of Dadeville was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
• Criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of a controlled substance was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment and criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.
June 28
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.
• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.
June 27
• Bradley Joe Caldwell, 29, of Alexander City was arrested for theft.
• Unlawful imprisonment and domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
June 26
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
June 25
• Trence Lamond Lewis, 46, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Oliva Montresa Watts, 24, of New Site was arrested for failure to appear.
• Ronnie Alonza Oliver, 65, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Dewayne Edwards, 39, of Alexander City was arrested for attempting to elude a police officer.
• Burglary was reported in Alexander City.
• Driving under the influence of alcohol was reported in Alexander City.
• Driving under the influence of alcohol was reported in Alexander City.
• Leaving the scene of an accident and criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
• Attempting to elude a police officer was reported in Alexander City.
June 24
• Eric Vendarius Purter, 26, of Alexander City was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.
• Desi Albert Ware, 43, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• A cat bite was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
June 23
• Regina Lynn Wyatt, 43, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear.
• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of a forged instrument was reported in Alexander City.