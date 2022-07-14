Alex City Police Reports
Buy Now

The Alexander City Police Department police reports.

 Cliff Williams

July 13

Tequila Simone Norris, 29, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.

Theft was reported in Alexander City.

Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.

Theft and forgery was reported in Alexander City.

Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.

July 12

Tarquetta Nashae Glenn, 37, Alexander City was arrested for driving while suspended.

Menacing was reported in Alexander City.

Menacing was reported in Alexander City.

Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

Criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City.

Domestic violence and bail jumping was reported in Alexander City.

Theft was reported in Alexander City.

Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.

Menacing was reported in Alexander City.

July 11

Melvin Lashan Adamson, 38, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while suspended and running a red light.

Brandon Alexander Riggans, 28, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.

Kearre Lashea Bozeman, 32, of Alexander City was arrested for criminal mischief and attempting to elude a police officer.

Driving under the influence of alcohol and driving while suspended was reported in Alexander City.

Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.

Possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.

Criminal mischief and attempting to elude a police officer was reported in Alexander City.

July 10

Davis Franklin Kelley, 29, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear.

Darriel Bernard Jones, 50, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of controlled substance.

Mark Christopher Branch, 34, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.

Timothy John Phillips, 34, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.

Theft was reported in Alexander City.

Assault was reported in Alexander City.

Driving under the influence of a controlled substance was reported in Alexander City.

Theft was reported in Alexander City.

Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

July 9

Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.

July 8

Misha June Petty Brown, 62, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.

Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.

Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

Theft was reported in Alexander City.

Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

July 7

Lewis William Rowe, 69, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.

A cat bite was reported in Alexander City.

Theft was reported in Alexander City.

Possession of a forged instrument was reported in Alexander City.

Theft was reported in Alexander City.

Theft was reported in Alexander City.

Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.

Theft was reported in Alexander City.

Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.

July 6

Theft was reported in Alexander City.

Domestic violence and reckless endangerment was reported in Alexander City.

Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

Assault was reported in Alexander City.

Burglary was reported in Alexander City.

July 5

Animal running at large and vicious dog was reported in Alexander City.

Discharge of a firearm was reported in Alexander City.

Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.

July 4

Christopher Aaron Clardy, 32, of Jacksons Gap was arrested for possession of marijuana and attempting to elude a police officer.

Rodney Ward Harris, 55, of Alexander City was arrested for public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Marcus Eundra Whetstone, 36, of Sylacauga was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Identity theft was reported in Alexander City.

Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft was reported in Alexander City.

Possession of marijuana and attempting to elude was reported in Alexander City.

Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

Possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication was reported in Alexander City.

Driving under the influence of alcohol was reported in Alexander City.

July 3

Andrew Glenn Burkhalter, 33, of Dadeville was arrested for trafficking methamphetamine, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Menacing was reported in Alexander City.

Criminal mischief and theft was reported in Alexander City.

Drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance was reported in Alexander City.

Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

Theft was reported in Alexander City.

Theft was reported in Alexander City.

July 2

Akeem Tyree Russell, 31, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

Theft was reported in Alexander City.

Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

Possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.

July 1

Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.

Theft was reported in Alexander City.

Theft was reported in Alexander City.

Theft was reported in Alexander City.

June 30

Xzavius Montrel Gamble, 27, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear.

Yo'Naski Tyquon Cunningham, 22, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana.

Theft was reported in Alexander City.

Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.

Possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.

Theft and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.

Theft was reported in Alexander City.

June 29

Scott Dwayne Smith, 37, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Sylvia Deza-Ray Allen, 29, of Dadeville was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a concealed weapon and illegal possession of prescription drugs.

Ezra Ek Abney, 36, of Dadeville was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of prescription drugs.

Criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City.

Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

Possession of a controlled substance was reported in Alexander City.

Harassment and criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.

Theft was reported in Alexander City.

Theft was reported in Alexander City.

Possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.

June 28

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.

Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.

June 27

Bradley Joe Caldwell, 29, of Alexander City was arrested for theft.

Unlawful imprisonment and domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

Theft was reported in Alexander City.

Theft was reported in Alexander City.

June 26

Theft was reported in Alexander City.

Theft was reported in Alexander City.

Theft was reported in Alexander City.

Theft was reported in Alexander City.

June 25

Trence Lamond Lewis, 46, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Oliva Montresa Watts, 24, of New Site was arrested for failure to appear.

Ronnie Alonza Oliver, 65, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Dewayne Edwards, 39, of Alexander City was arrested for attempting to elude a police officer.

Burglary was reported in Alexander City.

Driving under the influence of alcohol was reported in Alexander City.

Driving under the influence of alcohol was reported in Alexander City.

Leaving the scene of an accident and criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.

Attempting to elude a police officer was reported in Alexander City.

June 24

Eric Vendarius Purter, 26, of Alexander City was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.

Desi Albert Ware, 43, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear.

Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

Theft was reported in Alexander City.

A cat bite was reported in Alexander City.

Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.

June 23

Regina Lynn Wyatt, 43, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear.

Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.

Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card was reported in Alexander City.

Theft was reported in Alexander City.

Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

Possession of a forged instrument was reported in Alexander City.

Tags

Recommended for you