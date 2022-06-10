Alex City Police Reports
The Alexander City Police Department police reports.

 Cliff Williams

June 8

• Morquez Ladarius Kirk, 20, of Tallassee was arrested for possession of marijuana and firearms license required.

• Menacing was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of marijuana and firearms license required was reported in Alexander City.

• Disorderly conduct was reported in Alexander City.

• Criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

June 7

• Valerie Autrey Arnold, 37, of Goodwater was arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession o f prescription drugs.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Animal running at large was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of a controlled substance was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.

June 6

• Telvin Jatavious Johnson, 29, of Alexander City Was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Presley Rush Hampton, 28, of Goodwater was arrested for assault.

• Quintavious Lamarion Brooks, 19, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana.

• Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.

• Assault was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.

June 5

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

June 4

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of a controlled substance and promoting prison contraband was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

June 3

• Jenna Maranda Wood, 38, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, domestic violence and interference with a domestic violence emergercy call.

• Kahil Katnina Williams, 38, of Dadeville was arrested for bail jumping.

• Possession of a controlled substance was reported in Alexander City.

• Identity theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Burglary and theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.

June 2

• Tywanda Denise Giles, 55, of Goodwater was arrested for bail jumping.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Criminal tampering was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.

• Chaining or tethering an animal to any stationary object and rabies vaccination required was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

June 1

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

 

