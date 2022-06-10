June 8
• Morquez Ladarius Kirk, 20, of Tallassee was arrested for possession of marijuana and firearms license required.
• Menacing was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of marijuana and firearms license required was reported in Alexander City.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
June 7
• Valerie Autrey Arnold, 37, of Goodwater was arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession o f prescription drugs.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Animal running at large was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of a controlled substance was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.
June 6
• Telvin Jatavious Johnson, 29, of Alexander City Was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Presley Rush Hampton, 28, of Goodwater was arrested for assault.
• Quintavious Lamarion Brooks, 19, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana.
• Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.
• Assault was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.
June 5
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
June 4
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of a controlled substance and promoting prison contraband was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
June 3
• Jenna Maranda Wood, 38, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, domestic violence and interference with a domestic violence emergercy call.
• Kahil Katnina Williams, 38, of Dadeville was arrested for bail jumping.
• Possession of a controlled substance was reported in Alexander City.
• Identity theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Burglary and theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.
June 2
• Tywanda Denise Giles, 55, of Goodwater was arrested for bail jumping.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal tampering was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.
• Chaining or tethering an animal to any stationary object and rabies vaccination required was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
June 1
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.