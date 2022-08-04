Aug. 3
• Angela Leigh Wilson, 51, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Hannha Marie Taylor, 23, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Driving under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft by deception and theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
Aug. 2
• Tijwon Foster, 41, of Alexander City was arrested for attempting to elude a police officer and resisting arrest.
• Attempting to elude a police officer and resisting arrest was reported in Alexander City.
• Identity theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card was reported in Alexander City.
• Burglary was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
Aug. 1
• Heather Rachelle Turner Nelson, 30, of Jacksons Gap was arrested for public intoxication.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft and illegal possession of a credit or debit card was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
• Public intoxication was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal mischief and theft was reported in Alexander City.
July 31
• Sabin Lynn Given, 47, of Alexander City was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
• Roderick Keith McNeal, 37, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear.
• Disorderly conduct and public intoxication was reported in Alexander City.
• Dog presumed to be vicious was reported in Alexander City.
July 30
• Grady Dwayne Hill, 57, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana and tampering with physical evidence.
• Toquayvious Dequan Burton, 20, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear.
• Promotion of prison contraband was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of marijuana and tampering with physical evidence was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
July 29
• Roderick Derrell Kelley, 50, of Alexander City was arrested for harassment.
• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
July 28
• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
• A dog bite was reported in Alexander City.
July 27
• Robert Patrick Lawrence Lancaster, 37, of Jacksons Gap was arrested for bail jumping.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.