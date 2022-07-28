July 28
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
July 27
• Kevin Huel Powell, 44, of Ashland was arrested for failure to appear.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
July 26
• Tyrell Lamar Mays, 33, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.
• Forgery was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
July 25
• Michael James Ingram, 48, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.
• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
• Burglary was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
July 24
• Jamie Marvin Deason, 48, of Alexander City was arrested for violation of a domestic violence protection order and domestic violence.
• Jakendrick Lavar Tuck, 19, of Alpine was arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm without a permit.
• Alonozo Blackmon, 51, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Violation of a domestic violence protection order and domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.
• Driving under the influence of alcohol and open container of alcohol was reported in Alexander City.
July 23
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal littering was reported in Alexander City.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.
• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft was reported in Alexander City.
July 22
• Gabrielle Lanette Cleveland, 28, of Kellyton was arrested for bail jumping.
• Niesha Nakii Hall, 44, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.
• Tyrone Lakeith Heard, 39, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Identity theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
July 21
• Shanon Dawn Stephson, 53, of Birmingham was arrested for assault, possession of a pistol by a violent felon and two counts of menacing.
• Jesse Ray Strickland, 33, of Alexander City was arrested for making a false report to a law enforcement officer and violation of a protection order.
• Kayla Renea Schroeder, 31, of Alexander City was arrested for violation of a protection order.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Assault was reported in Alexander City.
• Falsely reporting an incident was reported in Alexander City.
• Violation of a protection order was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.