July 21
• Haley Danielle Lumpkin, 23, of Kellyton was arrested for bail jumping.
July 20
• David Allen Wyant Jr., 53, of Hemet, California was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• Antonio Rashad Toler, 35, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.
• Driving under the influence was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.
• Sexual misconduct was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Making a false report to a law enforcement agency was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
July 19
• Roshante Tyrone Brown, 43, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence and resisting arrest.
• Alfred Lachris Tuck, 31, of Alexander City was arrested for attempting to elude a police officer.
• Possession of alcohol in a vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of marijuana and open container of alcohol in a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft by deception was reported in Alexander City.
• Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Attempting to elude a police officer was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
July 18
• Ryan Louvell Hallman, 44, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.
• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.
• Discharging a firearm inside the city limits was reported in Alexander City.
• Assault was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
July 17
• William Daniel Milner, 41, of Dadeville was arrested for bail jumping.
July 16
• Melisha Deann Harrell, 42, of Kellyton was arrested for attempting to elude a police officer and resisting arrest.
• Attempting to elude a police officer and resisting arrest was reported in Alexander City.
• Katrina Yvonne Russell, 31, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.
July 15
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
July 14
• Assault was reported in Alexander City.
• Unlawful breaking and entering was reported in Alexander City.