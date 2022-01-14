Alex City Police Reports
The Alexander City Police Department police reports.

 Cliff Williams

Jan. 14

• Terry Olen Teague, 42, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.

Jan. 13

• Carlos Jose Escobar Nader, 47, of Alexander City was arrested for theft.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Assault was reported in Alexander City.

Jan. 12

• Labrenica Alonzo Blackmon, 29, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana and driving under the influence of any substance.

• Christopher Michael Meadows, 37, of Alexander City was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.

• Driving under the influence of any substance and possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Animal running at large and vicious dog was reported in Alexander City.

• Identity theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Burglary and theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

Jan. 10

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Forgery and theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

Jan. 9

• Amber Lynn Bronson, 25, of Alexander City was arrested for public intoxication.

• Everett Aaron Marshall Jr. 31, of Jacksons Gap was arrested for public intoxication.

• Assault with bodily fluids was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Public intoxication was reported in Alexander City.

Jan. 8

• Courtney Madison Miller, 23, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.

• Jacob Mathew Bishop, 26, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.

Jan. 7

• Aurthor Lee McGuire, 40, of Sylacauga was arrested for distribution of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Identity theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Distribution of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.

• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft was reported in Alexander City.

Jan. 6

• Identity theft was reported in Alexander City.

Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.

