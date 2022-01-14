Jan. 14
• Terry Olen Teague, 42, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jan. 13
• Carlos Jose Escobar Nader, 47, of Alexander City was arrested for theft.
• Assault was reported in Alexander City.
Jan. 12
• Labrenica Alonzo Blackmon, 29, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana and driving under the influence of any substance.
• Christopher Michael Meadows, 37, of Alexander City was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.
• Animal running at large and vicious dog was reported in Alexander City.
• Identity theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Burglary and theft was reported in Alexander City.
Jan. 10
• Forgery and theft was reported in Alexander City.
Jan. 9
• Amber Lynn Bronson, 25, of Alexander City was arrested for public intoxication.
• Everett Aaron Marshall Jr. 31, of Jacksons Gap was arrested for public intoxication.
• Assault with bodily fluids was reported in Alexander City.
• Public intoxication was reported in Alexander City.
Jan. 8
• Courtney Madison Miller, 23, of Alexander City was arrested for bail jumping.
• Jacob Mathew Bishop, 26, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jan. 7
• Aurthor Lee McGuire, 40, of Sylacauga was arrested for distribution of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft was reported in Alexander City.
Jan. 6
