Arrest and incident reports of the Alexander City Police Department from Jan. 28 to Feb. 3 Feb 4, 2022

Feb. 3• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.Feb. 2• Alvin Darrell McBride, 45, of Alexander City was arrested for theft.• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.• Burglary was reported in Alexander City.• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.• Theft was reported in Alexander City.• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.Feb. 1• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.• Criminal mischief and criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City. • Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card and theft was reported in Alexander City.• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.Jan. 31• Criminal trespass and criminal littering was reported in Alexander City.• Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.• Theft was reported in Alexander City.• Theft was reported in Alexander City.• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.Jan. 30• Burglary and menacing was reported in Alexander City.Jan. 28• Lakeston KyAllen Williams, 19, of Sylacauga was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.• Theft was reported in Alexander City.• Disorderly conduct and resisting arrest was reported in Alexander City.• Utility diversion/tampering was reported in Alexander City.• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.