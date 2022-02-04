Alex City Police Reports
The Alexander City Police Department police reports.

 Cliff Williams

Feb. 3

• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.

• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

Feb. 2

• Alvin Darrell McBride, 45, of Alexander City was arrested for theft.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Burglary was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

Feb. 1

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Criminal mischief and criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City.

• Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card and theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

Jan. 31

• Criminal trespass and criminal littering was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

Jan. 30

• Burglary and menacing was reported in Alexander City.

Jan. 28

• Lakeston KyAllen Williams, 19, of Sylacauga was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Disorderly conduct and resisting arrest was reported in Alexander City.

• Utility diversion/tampering was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.

