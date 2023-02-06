Jan. 23
Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
Jan. 24
Burglary was reported in Alexander City.
Theft was reported in Alexander City.
A theft of property was reported in Alexander City.
A dog presumed to be vicious was reported in Alexander City.
A domestic incident was reported in Alexander City.
A domestic incident was reported in Alexander City.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Alexander City.
Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
Identity theft was reported in Alexander City.
Identity theft was reported in Alexander City.
Jessica Jean Fairchild of Baton Rouge was arrested for disorderly conduct.
Jamesia Amyia Wise of Alexander City was arrested for a failure to appear.
Michal Louis Bookman of Calhoun County was arrested for pubic intoxication.
Adrian Jerome Grigsby of Alexander City was arrested for burglary.
Jan. 25
A private property vehicle crash was reported in Alexander City.
A private property vehicle crash was reported in Alexander City.
A private property vehicle crash was reported in Alexander City.
A private property vehicle crash was reported in Alexander City.
A private property vehicle crash was reported in Alexander City.
A private property vehicle crash was reported in Alexander City.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Alexander City.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Alexander City.
A theft of property was reported in Alexander City.
A theft of property was reported in Alexander City.
Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
Identity theft was reported in Alexander City.
An unlawful breaking and entering into a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.
Miquail Shondaviom Johnson of Alexander City was arrested for unlawfully breaking and entering into a vehicle.
Miquail Shondaviom Johnson of Alexander City was arrested for escaping in the first degree.
Jan. 26
An escape was reported in Alexander City.
An assault was reported in Alexander City.
A burglary was reported in Alexander City.
Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
A domestic incident was reported in Alexander City.
A theft of property was reported in Alexander City.
A theft of property was reported in Alexander City.
A theft of property was reported in Alexander City.
A theft of property was reported in Alexander City.
Property damage was reported in Alexander City.
Property damage was reported in Alexander City.
Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
A private property vehicle crash was reported in Alexander City.
A private property vehicle crash was reported in Alexander City.
A public intoxication was reported in Alexander City.
Disorderly conduct was reported in Alexander City.
Disorderly conduct was reported in Alexander City.
A failure to appear was reported in Alexander City.
A failure to appear was reported in Alexander City.
Jan. 28
Christopher Jerome Thomas of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
Robbin Wade Crouch was arrested for disorderly conduct.
Jan. 29
Keither Dante Jackson of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear.
Jan. 30
Brandon Alexander Riggans of Alexander City was arrested for public intoxication.