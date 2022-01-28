Jan. 26
• Michael Donta Hollenquest, 25, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear.
• Jamie Crayton, 46, of Dadeville was arrested for public intoxication.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
Jan. 25
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Public intoxication was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.
• Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
Jan. 24
• Teddy Wayne McGinty, 56, of Jacksons Gap was arrested for three counts of failure to appear.
• Jeff Davis III, 34, of Alexander City was arrested for theft and burglary.
• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
Jan. 23
• Kadjah Rashay Davis, 27, of Alexander City was arrested for three counts of bail jumping.
• Samara Janese Arnold, 32, of Alexander City was arrested for disorderly conduct and illegal open house party.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft and burglary was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Vicious dog was reported in Alexander City.
Jan. 22
• Disorderly conduct and illegal open house party was reported in Alexander City.
• Assault was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
Jan. 21
• Morialel Eugene Toombs, 35, of Alexander City was arrested for driving while revoked.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Discharging a firearm inside the city limits was reported in Alexander City.
Jan. 20
• Emily Danielle Crouch, 28, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear.
• Jeffery Dalton Jones, 31, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear.
• Kevin Marsh Kendall, 44, of Alexander City was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement was reported in Alexander City.
Jan. 19
• Amanda Lee Clemons, 42, of Alexander City was arrested for disorderly conduct.
• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card was reported in Alexander City.
• Utility diversion was reported in Alexander City.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in Alexander City.
• Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card was reported in Alexander City.