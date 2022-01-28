Alex City Police Reports
The Alexander City Police Department police reports.

Jan. 26

• Michael Donta Hollenquest, 25, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear.

• Jamie Crayton, 46, of Dadeville was arrested for public intoxication.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

Jan. 25

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Public intoxication was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.

• Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

Jan. 24

• Teddy Wayne McGinty, 56, of Jacksons Gap was arrested for three counts of failure to appear.

• Jeff Davis III, 34, of Alexander City was arrested for theft and burglary.

• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

Jan. 23

• Kadjah Rashay Davis, 27, of Alexander City was arrested for three counts of bail jumping.

• Samara Janese Arnold, 32, of Alexander City was arrested for disorderly conduct and illegal open house party.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft and burglary was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Vicious dog was reported in Alexander City.

Jan. 22

• Disorderly conduct and illegal open house party was reported in Alexander City.

• Assault was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

Jan. 21

• Morialel Eugene Toombs, 35, of Alexander City was arrested for driving while revoked.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Discharging a firearm inside the city limits was reported in Alexander City.

Jan. 20

• Emily Danielle Crouch, 28, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear.

• Jeffery Dalton Jones, 31, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear.

• Kevin Marsh Kendall, 44, of Alexander City was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement was reported in Alexander City.

Jan. 19

• Amanda Lee Clemons, 42, of Alexander City was arrested for disorderly conduct.

• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card was reported in Alexander City.

• Utility diversion was reported in Alexander City.

• Disorderly conduct was reported in Alexander City.

• Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card was reported in Alexander City.

 

