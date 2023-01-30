Jan. 16
Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City
Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
Theft by deception was reported in Alexander City.
Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.
Jearl Junior Fuller of AC was arrested for domestic violence.
Jan. 17
Stalking was reported in Alexander City.
Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.
An animal running at large was reported in Alexander City.
Corey Lorenzo Culpepper of AC was arrested for criminal trespass of the third degree
Jan. 18
A private property crash was reported in Alexander City.
Shay Avery Blankenship of Alexander City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
Jan. 19
Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City
Theft of property was reported in Alexander City.
Laraun Terrell Darby of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Quamaine Lashun Shablik Ballard of AC was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
Jan. 20
Domestic violence reported in Alexander City.
A domestic incident was reported in Alexander City.
Theft of property was reported in Alexander City.
Driving under the influence of alcohol was reported in Alexander City.
Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Alexander City.
A duty upon striking an unoccupied vehicle was reported in Alexander City.
Possession of marijuana of the second degree was reported in Alexander City.
Illegal possession of prescription drugs was reported in Alexander City.
Jan. 21
Possession of a pistol by a violent felon was reported in Alexander City.
Unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.
Theft of property was reported in Alexander City.
Using a false identity to obstruct justice was reported in Alexander City.
Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
A domestic incident was reported in Alexander City.
Larceny was reported in Alexander City.
Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
Angela Faye Hawkins of Alexander City was arrested for larceny and theft.
Jazlen Janae Burns of Sylacauga was arrested for contempt of court.
Jan. 22
Theft of property was reported in Alexander City.
Amber Nicole Taylor of Wetumpka was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.