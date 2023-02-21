Feb. 7
Breaking and entering into a motor vehicle was reported in Alexander City.
Theft of property was reported in Alexander City.
A burglary was reported in Alexander City.
A death investigation was reported in Alexander City
A failure to appear was reported in Alexander City.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported in Alexander City.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.
Feb. 8
An emotionally disturbed person was reported in Alexander City.
A private property crash was reported in Alexander City.
Theft of property was reported in Alexander City.
Drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.
A domestic incident was reported in Alexander City.
Angela Hawkins Chapman of Alexander City was arrested for theft of property.
Feb. 9
A vehicle incident involving a deer was reported in Alexander City.
Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
A domestic incident was reported in Alexander City.
An incident of resisting arrest was reported in Alexander City.
Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Alexander City.
Public intoxication was reported in Alexander City.
Kandyce Lucas Reeves of Alexander City was arrested for public intoxication.
Jennifer Richardson Kelly of Alexander City was arrested for public intoxication.
Crystal Huntley of Alexander City was arrested for criminal trespassing.
Feb. 10
Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
Identity theft was reported in Alexander City.
Illegal possession of credit and debit cards was reported in Alexander City.
Feb. 11
Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Alexander City.
Breaking and entering was reported in Alexander City.
Theft of property was reported in Alexander City.
An incident of harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.
Feb. 12
Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
Interfering with a domestic violence emergency call was reported in Alexander City
Theft of property was reported in Alexander City.
A private property crash was reported in Alexander City.
A burglary was reported in Alexander City.
An incident involving child custody was reported in Alexander City.
Possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.
A vehicle search was reported in Alexander City.
Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
Amondus Todd Bridges of Birmingham was arrested for burglary.
Quenetta Renea Riley of Alexander City was arrested for harassment.
Sykethrius Quentez Goggans of Tallapoosa County was arrested for possession of marijuana.
Feb. 13
Austin Carter Kenney of Alexander City was arrested for public intoxication.